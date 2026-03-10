Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $6.43 Trillion by 2030 with Iraq Ministry of Oil, Gazprom, Saudi Aramco, Royal Dutch Shell, Rosneft Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas upstream activities market has shown substantial growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. Market size reached $4.84 trillion in 2025 and is expected to increase to $5.11 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $6.43 trillion, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Factors such as increased global energy demand, exploration of new oil reserves, innovation in drilling technology, and a rise in offshore projects have contributed to this growth.
Key drivers in the upcoming years include energy security initiatives, the exploration of untapped basins, digital transformation, and increased demand for hydrocarbons. Notable trends indicate a rise in investment in exploration activities, offshore and deepwater drilling, adoption of digital oilfield technologies, and advancements in production optimization techniques. These trends are crucial as global energy consumption continues to rise, with projections from the Energy Information Administration indicating a significant increase in the U.S. industrial sector's energy usage.
The expansion of oil and gas production wells is a catalyst for growth in the upstream sector. As of July 2023, the International Energy Agency reported 55,000 newly completed oil and gas production wells worldwide. This upsurge enhances the market greatly, highlighting the industry's efforts to meet increasing global energy demands.
Technological innovations, such as the development of 4D seismic imaging powered by high-performance computing (HPC), are being prioritized. ExxonMobil's launch of Discovery 6 in March 2025 exemplifies this trend. This system employs NVIDIA Grace Hopper superchips with energy-efficient cooling, dramatically improving the speed and accuracy of seismic processing. Such advancements allow companies to better manage reservoirs and optimize well placements efficiently.
Leading companies in this market include Iraq Ministry of Oil, Gazprom PAO, Saudi Aramco, and ExxonMobil, among others. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to enhance their competitive edge and address the evolving demands of the market.
Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, with North America following. The market spans diverse regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa, covering major economies such as China, the USA, Russia, and India.
The oil and gas upstream activities market comprises revenues from activities such as onshore and offshore drilling services, well maintenance, and exploration. The market's expansion reflects the global necessity to secure energy sources, emphasizing the need for sustainable and technologically advanced operations in the sector.
Report Highlights
- Characteristics, size, and growth of the market, including segmentation and geographic breakdowns.
- Total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring using quantitative evaluations.
- Competitive landscape insights, providing market share analysis and company scoring matrices.
- Exploration of trends and strategies, emphasizing digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovations.
- Regulatory landscape analysis, with emphasis on government policies and investment trends fostering industry growth.
- Market forecasts incorporating factors like technological advancements, geopolitical tension, trade disruptions, and economic fluctuations.
Scope and Coverage:
- Markets: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Drilling Services, Supporting Activities.
- Drilling Types: Offshore and Onshore.
- End Users: Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction Companies.
- Subsegments: Exploration, Production, LNG Processing, Distribution, Drilling Types, Supporting Services.
- Companies: Gazprom, Saudi Aramco, Chevron, Shell, and others.
Geographical Coverage:
- Countries: China, India, Japan, USA, Russia, Germany, Brazil, and several others.
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.11 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.43 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Increasing Investment in Exploration Activities
- Growth in Offshore and Deepwater Drilling
- Rising Adoption of Digital Oilfield Technologies
- Expansion of Horizontal and Directional Drilling
- Focus on Production Optimization Techniques
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
Companies Featured
