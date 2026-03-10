Natural Gas Distribution Industry Report 2026-2035: A $1.34 Trillion Market by 2030 with Gazprom, Uniper, Naturgy Energy Group, Centrica, Engie, Tokyo Gas, E.ON SE, Gail Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Gas Distribution Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The natural gas distribution market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $967.58 billion in 2025 to $1.02 trillion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This expansion is driven by factors such as increased urbanization, industrialization, and a heightened demand for efficient energy distribution. Additionally, the expansion of gas networks in developing regions and regulatory support for clean energy sources have contributed to this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $1.34 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7%. Key drivers include a focus on renewable and low-carbon gas integration, adoption of digital monitoring and smart metering systems, and significant investments in pipeline upgrades. The expansion of compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure for transportation, along with a heightened emphasis on safety and leak detection, are also pivotal trends shaping the market.

The construction of new gas pipelines is a major growth facilitator, addressing rising energy demands across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Enhanced pipeline networks increase transport capacity, reduce delivery bottlenecks, and improve access to underserved regions. Notably, between 2022 and 2023, LNG terminal projects added 35.2 billion cubic meters per year of new gas import capacity, as reported by the Global Energy Monitor.

The surging demand for natural gas is central to market growth, as it is used extensively for heating and power generation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects a 1% rise in U.S. natural gas consumption in 2025, driven by increased residential and commercial demand. Similarly, energy consumption growth, fueled by urbanization, enhances the push for natural gas distribution as a reliable energy resource.

Major corporations shaping the natural gas distribution market include PJSC Gazprom, Uniper SE, Naturgy Energy Group S.A., Centrica plc, Engie S.A., and many others. Regional contributions highlight Eastern Europe as the largest market in 2025, followed by Asia-Pacific. Countries detailed in the market report span continents, indicating a global uptake in natural gas utilization.

The market value comprises revenues earned through services such as processing, transportation, and storage, with only traded goods and services included. This emphasis on comprehensive market dynamics ensures the natural gas distribution market remains integral to global energy strategies, supporting sustainability and economic growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.02 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.34 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Smart Gas Metering and Monitoring Solutions

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Modernization

Rising Integration of Renewable Gas Sources in Distribution Networks

Expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Infrastructure

Increasing Focus on Safety and Leak Detection Technologies

Focus Areas:

Market Type: Industrial, Commercial, Household Natural Gas Distribution

Operator Type: Public vs. Private

End User: Residential, Automotive, Domestic, Industrial

Market Segmentation:

Industrial and Commercial: Power Generation, Manufacturing

Household: Heating, Cooking, Water Heating

Prominent Companies: PJSC Gazprom, Uniper SE, Naturgy Energy Group, Centrica plc, Engie SA, Tokyo Gas, E.ON SE, Gail India, among others.

Companies Featured

PJSC Gazprom

Uniper SE

Naturgy Energy Group S.A.

Centrica plc

Engie S.A.

Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd.

E.ON SE

GAIL (India) Limited

Daigas Group

Italgas

Korea Gas Corporation

GASAG

Cadent Gas Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas

ENN Group

Mahanagar Gas

Centria Reti Gas

Sede Central de la Compania de Gas de Montevideo

Sempra Energy

Oneok Inc.

AGL Resources

G.EN. GAZ ENERGIA

Enbridge Inc.

Shenergy Group

Eni Gas & Power

NaftoGaz Group

Gujarat State Petronet

PGNiG

Aksa Cukurova Dogal Gaz Dagitim Anonim Sirketi

