Hydrogen (H2) + Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Fueling Infrastructure Industry Report 2026-2035: A $74.88 Billion Market by 2030 with TotalEnergies, BP, Siemens, Iberdrola Leading

The hydrogen (H?) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling infrastructure market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to expand from $21.89 billion in 2025 to $74.88 billion by 2030, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. Early adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, extensive natural gas distribution networks, and pilot hydrogen fueling projects have been significant contributors to this surge, alongside mounting industrial demand and government-led clean fuel initiatives.

The forecast period underscores a strong inclination towards hydrogen-powered vehicles, escalating green hydrogen investments, and broader RNG utilization in transportation. The commitment to decarbonizing heavy transport and establishing integrated clean fuel corridors underpins this trend. Strategic expansions of hydrogen refueling stations, increased electrolysis-based hydrogen production, and the adoption of modular fueling systems are notable trends shaping the sector's future.

Growing reliance on renewable energy sources is a pivotal driver of this market. With stringent global climate objectives, increased environmental awareness, and conducive policies, the demand for sustainable alternatives is soaring. Evidence of this can be seen from Eurostat's report noting that renewable energy consumption in the EU rose to 24.5% in 2023. The development of hydrogen and RNG infrastructure plays a crucial role in mitigating fossil fuel dependency and reducing emissions, facilitating sustainable energy and transportation solutions.

The burgeoning adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles further propels this growth trajectory. These vehicles offer zero emissions, making them ideal solutions amidst rising ecological advocacy. For instance, the reported rise in electric vehicle sales in 2023, marking a notable 49% increase compared to the previous year, underscores a clear industry shift. Consequently, the expanded hydrogen and RNG infrastructure is fundamental in supporting this transition by supplying clean energy for zero-emission vehicles.

A pivotal development in March 2023 includes the collaboration between Gunvor USA LLC and Yosemite Clean Energy LLC. This partnership focuses on advancing green hydrogen production from biomass, a move towards California's enhanced energy transition and sustainable solutions.

Prominent players in this market include TotalEnergies SE, BP p.l.c., Siemens AG, and Iberdrola S.A., among others. These companies are instrumental in deploying cutting-edge solutions and expanding the market's reach, with Asia-Pacific marked as the largest market region by 2025.

The scope of the hydrogen and RNG fueling infrastructure market encompasses revenues derived from distribution networks, fueling stations, integrated systems, and blended infrastructure. It includes only commercial transactions, emphasizing the market's revenue potential from goods and services within specified geographical boundaries, based solely on consumption rather than production origin.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $27.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered Global

Global Hydrogen (H2) + Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Fueling Infrastructure Market Trends

Expansion of Hydrogen Refueling Station Networks

Growing Deployment of Electrolysis-Based Hydrogen Production

Increasing Integration of RNG Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Modular Fueling Systems

Enhanced Focus on Multi-Fuel Energy Hubs

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transportation Infrastructure, and Refueling Stations.

By Production: Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis.

By Storage: Compression, Liquefaction, Material-Based.

Subsegments:

Hydrogen Production Facilities: Electrolysis Plants, SMR Facilities, Biomass Units.

Hydrogen Storage: Compressed, Liquid, Metal Hydride.

Transportation: Pipelines, Tube Trailers, Tankers.

Refueling: On-Site, Mobile, Public Stations.

Other: RNG Facilities, Integrated Systems, Fuel Cell Infrastructure.

