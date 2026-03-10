Connected Oilfield Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $36.06 Billion by 2030 with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron, BP Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Oilfield Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The connected oilfield market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Market size is expected to rise from $28.07 billion in 2025 to $29.54 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth is attributed to a combination of factors such as production optimization needs, complexities of offshore fields, adoption of digital communication networks, cost reduction strategies, and oilfield automation. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $36.06 billion, driven by smart oilfield investments, real-time decision-making demands, aging infrastructure, tightening safety regulations, and data analytics advancements.

Trends in this sector over the forecast period include the deployment of real-time monitoring systems, increased use of predictive analytics, cloud-based platform integration, expanded remote operations, and a heightened focus on safety. Moreover, the rising exploration activities in oil and gas are set to bolster market growth, with enhanced data analytics and digital technologies contributing to more effective recovery from reservoirs. In December 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an increase in both oil and natural gas production in the U.S., exemplifying the importance of exploration efforts.

Key players in the connected oilfield market are focusing on technological innovations such as AI-powered digital workflow assistants, which aim to improve operational efficiency, decision-making, and the automation of complex upstream activities. SLB introduced Tela, an AI assistant designed to automate tasks in connected oilfield operations, incorporating AI directly into drilling, reservoir, and production workflows.

In 2024, CNX Resources Corporation partnered with Deep Well Services to launch AutoSep Technologies, targeting advanced automated flowback solutions. This collaboration combines proprietary technologies with operational expertise to drive innovations in flowback operations, enhancing efficiency and safety in both domestic and international markets.

Notable companies in the connected oilfield space include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, and others. In 2025, North America emerged as the leading region, with significant activity also noted across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East.

The market encapsulates revenues from services like real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote operations, data analytics, and asset optimization. Additionally, it encompasses sales of communication devices, remote monitoring systems, and environmental and safety management tools. These figures represent 'factory gate' values, signifying goods' value as sold by manufacturers or creators, including related service sales alongside goods creation.

Values within the market are defined as revenues from goods and services sales within specific geographies, tapping into local consumption values generated by organizations, independent of production locations. It excludes resale revenues further along the supply chain.

Report Scope

Solutions: Includes Hardware, Software and Service, and Data Storage Solutions.

Includes Hardware, Software and Service, and Data Storage Solutions. Processes: Focus on Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations, Safety Management.

Focus on Reservoir, Production, Drilling Optimizations, Safety Management. Applications: Evaluate Onshore and Offshore.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

BP plc

GAZPROM PAO

Equinor ASA

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi Societa per Azioni.

ConocoPhillips

Repsol SA

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PJSC Lukoil

Schlumberger Limited

Pioneer Natural Resources

Baker Hughes Company

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Devon Energy

Woodside Petroleum

Enbridge Inc.

Hess Corporation

TC Energy Corporation

Apache Corporation

Rosneft Oil Company

Marathon Oil Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1xcqo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment