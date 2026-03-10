Digital Oilfield Solutions Industry Report 2026-2035: Market to Reach $58.66 Billion by 2030 with Microsoft, Siemens, Intel, IBM, Deloitte, General Electric, Schneider Electric Leading

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Oilfield Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The digital oilfield solutions market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $45.22 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $47.62 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Key drivers during this period included cost optimization, digital transformation, operational data availability, safety compliance, and offshore production growth.

The market is projected to further grow to $58.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is expected to be fueled by automation in upstream operations, predictive maintenance demand, cloud adoption in the energy sector, stricter environmental monitoring, and digital twin deployment. Significant trends include the increasing use of asset management software, production optimization tools, AI-driven analytics, IoT integration, and a heightened focus on operational efficiency.

The surge in demand for offshore and ultra-deepwater discoveries is a crucial factor driving market growth. These discoveries involve locating petroleum reserves beneath water bodies, where digital oilfield solutions play a vital role in enhancing exploration, production, and operational efficiency to overcome technical challenges. According to the Journal of Petroleum Technology and other industry publications, deepwater and ultra-deepwater wells increased by 39% from 133 in 2023 to 185 in 2024, boosting market expansion.

Leading companies are developing advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge, such as Baker Hughes' Leucipa, launched in January 2023. This automated field production software, operating on a cloud-based platform, enhances efficiency, data analytics, and real-time communication, while reducing carbon emissions. By addressing inefficiencies in manual production, Leucipa aims to maximize resource recovery.

ChampionX, a significant player in the sector, acquired Artificial Lift Performance in February 2024, aiming to enhance its digital solutions portfolio through advanced analytics to optimize oil and gas production processes. Such strategic moves underscore the market's dynamic and competitive nature.

Prominent players in the digital oilfield solutions market include Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Baker Hughes Inc., and Emerson Electric Co., among others. North America was the largest market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

The digital oilfield solutions market encompasses services like data acquisition, integration, monitoring, remote operations, asset management, production optimization, safety, and cybersecurity. Market values represent revenues generated from these services, factoring in goods and related services offered by the providers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $47.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Rising Adoption of Asset Management Software

Expansion of Production Optimization Tools

Growing Use of Ai Driven Analytics

Integration of Iot Across Oilfield Operations

Increased Focus on Operational Efficiency

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Report Scope:

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Technology: Internet of Things (IoT); Artificial Intelligence; Big Data Analytics

By Process: Production Optimization; Drilling Optimization; Reservoir Optimization; Safety Management

By End Use: Upstream; Midstream; Downstream

Subsegments include Sensors, Communication Equipment, Monitoring Devices, and more.

Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Intel Corporation

The International Business Machines Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

General Electric

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc

ABB Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

Baker Hughes Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Halliburton Company

Infosys Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

S&P Global Platts

Rockwell Automation Inc.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Weatherford International plc

Kongsberg Gruppen Asa

IHS Inc.

DIGI International Inc.

Katalyst Data Management

Wood Mackenzie

Rystad Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgkyuh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment