CrawlJobs Closes Funding Round at $3M Valuation to Expand AI Job Aggregation Platform

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrawlJobs, a global employment aggregation platform that uses AI-driven crawling to collect job vacancies directly from corporate career pages, announced it has closed its first external funding round at a $3 million valuation.

The round was backed by a group of experienced C-suite executives with international operating backgrounds spanning Fortune Global 500 corporations, multinational consulting firms, and international renewable energy organizations. The company said the capital will support the expansion of its aggregation infrastructure and the commercial launch of a new product currently in late-stage development.

Closing a Structural Gap in Global Job Discovery

CrawlJobs was founded in 2024 to address a persistent inefficiency in how employment opportunities reach job seekers. The platform's core technology continuously monitors and indexes vacancies published on employer websites, capturing openings at the point of publication rather than waiting for them to be submitted to third-party listing services.

According to the company, a meaningful portion of active job openings never gets distributed through conventional channels. Positions posted exclusively on corporate hiring portals, regional career pages, or localized recruitment sites remain inaccessible to candidates who rely solely on mainstream job boards. CrawlJobs collects these listings automatically and combines them with standard job postings to deliver broader, more current coverage across industries, geographies, and languages.

The platform currently operates in approximately 20 language versions, reflecting a deliberate international focus built into the product from inception rather than added as a later expansion.

"The job market has a visibility problem that most platforms are not designed to solve," said Szymon Bodych, founder and CEO of CrawlJobs. "Our crawler reaches openings where they actually originate, on employer websites, before they are filtered, delayed, or missed entirely by traditional distribution. That is the gap we are closing."

Microsoft for Startups Partnership Accelerates Go-to-Market

CrawlJobs has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a program that provides qualifying early-stage companies with cloud computing resources, technical infrastructure, and commercial go-to-market support.

Through the program, CrawlJobs has received $150,000 in Microsoft Azure cloud and development support. Microsoft has additionally committed up to $400,000 in marketplace onboarding and go-to-market support value, which the company intends to deploy toward the commercial launch of a new product developed within the broader group. The support package includes marketplace integration, technical enablement, and access to Microsoft's commercial partner ecosystem.

Part of a Broader Technology Group

CrawlJobs operates within a technology group focused on building AI-native products across multiple sectors, each designed for global deployment from the outset. The group's current portfolio includes IT Flashcards, a skill development and assessment platform for software engineers, and AllDevBlogs, an aggregation platform that collects and surfaces content from independent developer publications, currently indexing close to 40,000 articles from technical authors worldwide.

The group has indicated plans to release additional products targeting the human resources sector in 2026, alongside projects in development for regulated industries including healthcare and medical services.

About CrawlJobs

CrawlJobs is a global job aggregation platform founded in 2024 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The platform uses AI crawling technology to index employment vacancies directly from employer career pages, alongside conventional job listings, providing structured and timely access to opportunities across regions, industries, and languages. CrawlJobs is available in approximately 20 language versions and operates as part of a technology group developing AI-native products for the employment and HR sector.





