Albuminar (CSL Behring) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The Albuminar market has experienced significant growth, driven by historical clinical use of albumin and its proven efficacy in shock treatment, trauma care, and hospitals' reliance on volume expanders. Looking forward, the market is poised for further expansion due to increasing surgical procedures, growing ICU admissions, rising burn injury cases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

The forecast period anticipates several notable trends, such as sustained demand for plasma-derived albumin in emergency care, volume expansion therapy, critical and surgical settings, and adherence to established clinical protocols. Among the key factors steering market growth is the increasing incidence of burn injuries, fueled by household hazards, workplace accidents, and environmental factors like wildfires and industrial mishaps, which, in turn, lead to a higher demand for Albuminar in burn treatment and shock prevention. According to the American Burn Association, 2023 saw a reported 32,540 burn cases, marking a rise from 30,135 cases in 2022.

Additionally, the surge in surgical procedures is another driver of the Albuminar market. Advancements in medical technology, spurred by the prevalence of chronic lifestyle-related diseases, have enhanced the effectiveness and accessibility of surgeries. Albuminar is frequently utilized in surgeries to restore blood volume, maintain circulatory stability, and address hypoalbuminemia, particularly in major trauma cases, cardiac surgeries, liver transplants, and orthopedic operations. The UK Health Security Agency noted that coronary artery bypass graft surgeries reached 27,524 procedures in 2023, underscoring the rising demand for albumin in surgical contexts.

Companies within the Albuminar market are increasingly forming strategic partnerships to enhance technology integration and expand market presence. An example includes Kedrion Biopharma Inc.'s partnership in April 2023, which saw the introduction of a human albumin product in China, bolstering its global position. This collaboration aligns with Kedrion's strategy, supported by a vast network of plasma collection centers.

North America dominated the Albuminar market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth. The albuminar market spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, India, China, and the USA at its core.

Despite the growth, tariffs have introduced challenges by escalating costs related to plasma collection and logistics, particularly affecting regions reliant on imported plasma derivatives like Asia-Pacific. However, these tariffs are also creating opportunities for regional plasma fractionation and strengthening domestic supply chains.

