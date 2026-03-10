Rebyota (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rebyota Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Rebyota market has experienced significant growth in both the historic and forecast periods due to various factors. Historically, the increase can be linked to high recurrence rates of C. difficile infection, the limitations of antibiotic-only treatments, an enhanced understanding of gut microbiome health, a rise in hospital-acquired infections, and early clinical success with microbiota therapies.

Looking ahead, growth is expected to continue due to the rising incidence of recurrent CDI, expanded regulatory support for microbiome drugs, increased adoption in gastroenterology practices, and heightened investment in microbiome research, leading to improved patient outcomes.

Key trends forecast include the adoption of microbiota-based therapies, a focus on C. difficile infection prevention, acceptance of live biotherapeutic products, expansion of gut microbiome restoration treatments, and enhanced clinical results in antibiotic-resistant infections. The increased use of antibiotics is notably driving Rebyota's market growth, as antibiotics are crucial for managing bacterial infections. The rising use of antibiotics, due to factors such as population growth and improved healthcare access, underscores the need for fecal microbiota therapies like Rebyota that restore gut balance and prevent complications like recurrent C. difficile infections.

Notably, in April 2023, the CDC reported approximately 251 million oral antibiotic prescriptions in U.S. outpatient settings, equating to 752 prescriptions per 1,000 people, which indicates substantial market potential. The Rebyota market is also bolstered by an increase in clinical trials driven by demand for innovative treatments, advances in medical research, and a focus on personalized medicine. Rebyota enhances clinical research by providing insights that optimize trial designs and patient recruitment, demonstrated by over 450,000 registered clinical studies as of May 2023.

Leading enterprises like Ferring Pharmaceuticals are focusing on microbiome-based live therapeutics to address unmet needs in recurring infection prevention, exemplified by the U.S. launch of Rebyota, a groundbreaking microbiota therapy. Rebyota employs a single-dose live microbial suspension to restore gut microbiota and deter recurrent C. difficile infections, marking a significant advancement in addressing global health challenges. This launch also signifies Ferring's strategic expansion in gastroenterology and immunology, enriching their therapeutic portfolio.

North America was the largest region in the Rebyota market by 2025, with Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions following. The market spans diverse countries, with increasing clinical adoption despite potential challenges from tariffs affecting biologic processing materials and logistics. These challenges have prompted localized production and regional manufacturing capabilities, enhancing long-term supply stability.

The Rebyota market research report offers comprehensive insights into industry statistics, market size, trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis. This gut microbiota-derived therapy, available as rectal suspensions and oral capsules, is essential in managing recurrent C. difficile infections by restoring gut microbiota balance, distributed via various channels to healthcare facilities and home providers. Overall, the Rebyota market is defined by substantial growth potential, driven by critical healthcare needs and strategic industry advancements.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Rebyota Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Rebyota Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Rebyota Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Rebyota Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Microbiota Based Therapies

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Recurrent C Difficile Infection Prevention

4.2.3 Growing Acceptance of Live Biotherapeutic Products

4.2.4 Expansion of Gut Microbiome Restoration Treatments

4.2.5 Improved Clinical Outcomes in Antibiotic Resistant Infections



5. Rebyota Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Gastroenterology Clinics

5.3 Infectious Disease Centers

5.4 Long Term Care Facilities

5.5 Academic Medical Centers



6. Rebyota Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Rebyota Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Rebyota PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Rebyota Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Rebyota Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Rebyota Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Rebyota Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Rebyota Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Rebyota Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Rectal Suspension, Oral Capsules

9.2. Global Rebyota Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Pharmacies, Online Platforms

9.3. Global Rebyota Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare Facilities, Home Healthcare

