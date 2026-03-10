Plasbumin-25 (Grifols) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasbumin-25 Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plasbumin-25 market is poised for significant growth, underpinned by a range of dynamic factors. In the historic period, the market expansion was driven by the established use in managing shock and hypovolemia, the evolution of critical care medicine, the reliance on plasma albumin therapies, and the increase in surgical procedures and hospital protocol adoption.

Looking to the forecast period, the market is anticipated to expand further due to the rising incidence of liver disease, an increase in ICU admissions, growth in burn and trauma cases, and ongoing expansion of hospital infrastructure, sustaining a steady demand for plasma proteins. Key trends include high usage of concentrated albumin solutions, growing demand in critical care management, preference for volume expansion therapies, and increased applications in surgical and ICU settings, with a continued focus on plasma-derived proteins.

The increasing prevalence of liver disorders is a major driver of the Plasbumin-25 market. Liver disorders, which encompass conditions like cirrhosis, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer, are on the rise, fueled by factors such as elevated alcohol consumption, obesity, diabetes, and viral infections. Plasbumin-25 is crucial in managing these disorders by restoring albumin levels, thus helping to regulate fluid balance and prevent complications. Recent data from the UK indicates a significant rise in hospital admissions related to liver disease, emphasizing the growing need for effective treatments like Plasbumin-25.

Healthcare spending growth further supports the Plasbumin-25 market expansion. With broadening insurance coverage and enhanced access to medical services, healthcare spending is increasing, leading to higher demand for treatments like Plasbumin-25, essential for managing serious medical conditions. For instance, Canada's health spending is projected to reach new highs, reflecting this trend.

The rising number of road fatalities also propels the Plasbumin-25 market. This increase, attributed to factors such as higher vehicle speeds and distracted driving, translates to more severe accidents requiring treatments like Plasbumin-25 to manage hypovolemic shock and fluid loss. In Germany, recent statistics demonstrate a notable rise in both injuries and fatalities from road incidents.

Grifols S.A. is a major player in this market, with North America currently the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth. The market faces challenges from tariffs affecting costs in plasma sourcing and logistics, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, but these also drive regional plasma processing investments and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The Plasbumin-25 market report offers comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitors, and trends, providing a robust understanding of the industry's current and future landscape.

Plasbumin-25, utilized for restoring blood volume and maintaining plasma colloid osmotic pressure, assists in treating conditions such as hypovolemia, burns, and liver cirrhosis. Available in packaging sizes of 50 mL, 250 mL, and 500 mL, it is distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, serving both adult and geriatric patients. The market value reflects the revenue from product sales within specified geographies, considering consumption values and excluding resales along the supply chain.

Global Plasbumin-25 Market Trends and Strategies

High Use of Concentrated Albumin Solutions

Rising Demand in Critical Care Management

Preference for Volume Expansion Therapies

Growth in Surgical and ICU Applications

Continued Reliance on Plasma Derived Proteins

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Report Scope:

By Packaging Size: 50 mL; 250 mL; 500 mL

By Indication: Hypovolemic Shock; Hypoproteinemia; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS); Cardiopulmonary Bypass; Acute Liver Failure

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals and Clinics; Retail and Specialty Pharmacies

By End User: Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d21gnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.