Biomarker Testing Market Projected to Reach USD 50.76 Billion by 2035, Driven by Personalized Medicine and Oncology Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomarker Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Biomarker Testing Market was valued at USD 32.69 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 50.76 Billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.51% from 2026 to 2035. Due to the growing need for precision medicine, individualized therapy, and early disease identification, the global biomarker testing market is expanding quickly.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 32.69 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 50.76 Billion

CAGR: 4.51% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Biomarker Testing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9765

The U.S. Biomarker Testing Market is estimated to be worth USD 11.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 14.57 billion. The prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise, precision medicine is being adopted, molecular diagnostics has advanced, companion diagnostics are being used more frequently, and clinical awareness and use are all contributing factors to the expansion of the U.S. biomarker testing market.

High Costs, Complex Testing Procedures, and Regulatory Hurdles Restrain Market Expansion

The growing use of precision medicine and early illness detection techniques in neurological, cardiovascular, and cancer disorders is the main factor propelling the biomarker testing market's expansion. To enhance patient outcomes, therapy selection, and illness monitoring, research organizations and healthcare providers are investing in genetic, protein, and molecular diagnostic tests. The market is expanding due to the rising demand for targeted medicines and companion diagnostics.

High Costs of Genomic Testing and Limited Access in Emerging Regions May Limit Growth Globally

The substantial capital expenditure needed for sophisticated biomarker testing tools, reagents, and molecular platforms is one of the market's challenges. Adoption may be hampered by additional issues, including as the requirement for qualified personnel to perform and interpret tests, strict regulatory permissions, and worries about data privacy and the moral use of genetic information, particularly in developing nations and smaller healthcare facilities.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Oxford BioDynamics Ltd.

Guardant Health, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Biomarker Type

Genetic biomarkers lead the biomarker type segment in the market, holding a share of approximately 40% in 2025, due to their crucial role in precision medicine, cancer diagnostics, and therapy selection. Protein biomarkers are growing at a faster rate than other biomarker types, mainly due to their expanding applications in oncology globally.

By Technology

Immunoassays dominate the technology segment, accounting for around 38% of the market, driven by their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in clinical laboratories. Molecular diagnostics (PCR, NGS) are growing at a faster pace due to their high sensitivity, precision globally.

By End-User

Hospitals and diagnostic centers lead the end-user segment with a market share of roughly 50%, as they conduct the majority of biomarker tests for patient diagnosis and monitoring. Research and academic institutes are the fastest-growing end users, supported by increasing biomarker discovery globally.

By Application

Oncology dominates the application segment, holding approximately 45% of the market, due to the critical role of biomarker testing in early cancer detection globally. Cardiovascular and neurological disorders are the fastest-growing applications, driven by rising prevalence and early intervention needs globally.

Need Any Customization Research on Biomarker Testing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9765

Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation

By Biomarker Type:

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Cellular Biomarkers

By Technology:

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, NGS)

Flow Cytometry

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Regional Insights:

With over 42% of the biomarker testing market in 2025, North America is the leading region. The widespread use of molecular diagnostics, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and large investments in precision medicine and customized treatments are what propel the region's leadership.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60% from 2026 to 2035, Asia-Pacific is the biomarker testing market's fastest-growing region. Rising healthcare spending, growing diagnostic infrastructure, growing precision medicine knowledge, and the use of sophisticated molecular and immunoassay-based testing are the main drivers of growth.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Abbott introduced the ARCHITECT i2000SR immunoassay system with expanded biomarker testing capabilities, improving diagnostic speed, accuracy, and accessibility across hospitals and clinical laboratories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of biomarker testing across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical R&D, and academic research institutions along with its growing penetration in oncology, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disease applications.

– helps you understand the adoption of biomarker testing across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical R&D, and academic research institutions along with its growing penetration in oncology, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disease applications. PRODUCT & FUNCTIONAL INTEGRATION – helps you analyze preference patterns for genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic biomarker panels along with their use in early disease detection, prognostics, and personalized treatment monitoring.

– helps you analyze preference patterns for genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic biomarker panels along with their use in early disease detection, prognostics, and personalized treatment monitoring. QUALITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate accuracy standards and regulatory compliance requirements including CLIA, ISO 15189, and FDA guidelines followed by laboratories and diagnostic providers.

– helps you evaluate accuracy standards and regulatory compliance requirements including CLIA, ISO 15189, and FDA guidelines followed by laboratories and diagnostic providers. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies, multiplex assays, and AI-driven data interpretation platforms enhancing biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics.

– helps you uncover the adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies, multiplex assays, and AI-driven data interpretation platforms enhancing biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify trends related to reagent consistency, laboratory accreditation dependency, and supply chain reliability impacting biomarker testing workflows.

– helps you identify trends related to reagent consistency, laboratory accreditation dependency, and supply chain reliability impacting biomarker testing workflows. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on their biomarker discovery platforms, companion diagnostics capabilities, clinical partnerships, and product portfolio expansion.

Biomarker Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 32.69 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 50.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Biomarker Testing Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9765

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Biomarker Testing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Biomarker Type

6. Biomarker Testing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

7. Biomarker Testing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Biomarker Testing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

9. Biomarker Testing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Biomarker Testing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/biomarker-testing-market-9765

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.