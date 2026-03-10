BioThrax (Emergent BioSolutions) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biothrax Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The BioThrax market size has shown significant growth, expanding from $0.93 million in 2025 to an anticipated $1.01 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8%. This historical growth is driven by heightened awareness of bioterrorism threats, government-backed vaccine initiatives, military immunization mandates, past anthrax incidents, and dependence on centralized vaccination efforts. The future outlook remains strong, with the market projected to reach $1.4 million by 2030, sustained by a CAGR of 8.5%. This upcoming growth is fueled by increased homeland security funding, global biodefense partnerships, emergency preparedness expansions, advancements in vaccine storage, and improved animal anthrax prevention programs.

Significant trends shaping the future market include heightened biodefense readiness, expanded government stockpiling, increased pre-exposure prophylaxis applications, and bolstered national immunization security efforts. Rising meat consumption also plays a critical role in driving the BioThrax market, as the vaccine is vital for preventing anthrax spread through contaminated meat. Factors such as urbanization, rising incomes, evolving dietary habits, and protein-rich cultural preferences are boosting meat demand. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, global meat production hit 363.9 million metric tons in 2023, underscoring the impact of meat consumption on market growth.

The prevalence of anthrax remains a significant market driver. Bacillus anthracis spores persist in soil, posing infection risks to both animals and humans through contact or ingestion. BioThrax vaccines stimulate immunity against Bacillus anthracis, reducing infection risks. The World Health Organization reported in December 2023 that Zambia faced 684 suspected human cases, highlighting the ongoing threat and market need.

Leading BioThrax market players are focusing on strategic investments to enhance production and broaden reach, advancing vaccine development. Such investments support clinical trials and regulatory compliance, ensuring vaccine availability in underserved regions. For instance, Emergent BioSolutions secured a $235.8 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense in January 2024, emphasizing the sustained military demand for BioThrax vaccines and illustrating the company's strong governmental ties.

The BioThrax market sees Emergent BioSolutions as a key player. In 2025, North America led the market in size, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest in the forecast period. The market spans regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East, covering countries like Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs related to imported components, affecting procurement budgets, especially in regions dependent on cross-border sourcing. However, tariffs have simultaneously spurred domestic production, enhancing national stockpiling and biodefense supply security.

The BioThrax market research report provides comprehensive insights into market figures, regional data, competitive shares, detailed segments, trends, and growth opportunities. Offering a holistic industry view, the report aids stakeholders in navigating current and projected scenarios.

BioThrax serves as a crucial vaccine against anthrax, leveraging antibody production against deadly toxins. Major market components include live and cell-free vaccines, addressing both human and animal needs, with applications across hospitals, clinics, and vaccination centers. The market includes both single and multi-dose vials, with sales values reflecting factory gate valuations, indicating true manufacturer sales excluding resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Biothrax Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Biothrax Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Biothrax Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Biothrax Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Biothrax Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Clinics

5.3. Vaccination Centers

5.4. Military Healthcare Facilities

5.5. Public Health Agencies



6. Biothrax Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Biothrax Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Biothrax PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Biothrax Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global Biothrax Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions



9. Biothrax Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Biothrax Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast

