Albuked (Kedrion Biopharma, Grifols) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Albuked Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Albuked market has witnessed growth, driven by clinical applications in shock management, reliance on plasma-derived albumin, and the increased incidence of liver disorders. The hospital-based critical care segment has also expanded, and the established efficacy of albumin in fluid management has contributed to this growth. Moving forward, the market will benefit from the heightened demand for safer non-plasma products, a rise in burn and trauma cases, expanded recombinant protein manufacturing, increased ICU admissions, and regulatory support for synthetic proteins.

Liver disorders are significant drivers of the Albuked market. Conditions such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and fatty liver disease impact liver function. Factors contributing to these conditions include excessive alcohol intake, obesity, viral infections, and genetic components. Albuked is vital in managing acute liver failure by maintaining plasma colloid osmotic pressure and binding excess bilirubin. According to the American Liver Foundation, over 100 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from liver disease, with many cases undiagnosed. The Journal of Hepatology reports that liver disease causes over 2 million deaths annually worldwide.

Advanced human albumin injection therapies are transforming the market by managing conditions like hypoalbuminemia and liver cirrhosis. Grifols S.A., completing a phase 3 clinical study in July 2023, has advanced Albutein therapy, potentially extending survival in patients awaiting liver transplantation. Kedrion Biopharma's partnership with Bio Products Laboratory aims to expand plasma-derived therapies in China, enhancing access to these crucial treatments.

Key players in the Albuked market include Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and Grifols S.A. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to grow rapidly. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries detailed in market studies are Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs have influenced the market by raising costs for bioprocessing equipment and recombinant raw materials, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe, impacting the production costs of synthetic albumin formulations. However, these tariffs have spurred local biomanufacturing investments and domestic recombinant albumin production.

The Albuked market report offers insights into market statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitors, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities. Albuked is a synthetic human albumin-based protein, treating hypoalbuminemia and supporting conditions like liver cirrhosis, nephrotic syndrome, and burns. Available formulations include Albuked 5% and Albuked 25%, distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The market encompasses sales of Albuminar-5, Albuminar-25, and Buminate, defined by revenues from goods and services in the specified geography, focusing on creation values rather than resale.

