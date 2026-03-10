Lithia & Driveway Donates Over $500,000 to Automotive Programs Nationwide to Support the Next Generation of Automotive Technicians

MEDFORD, Ore., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced a donation of over $500,000 to automotive programs nationwide as part of their Helping Drive the Future Initiative. Through the donation, 11 colleges and universities will each receive $50,000 to help students achieve success in their programs, with funds supporting new equipment, technology, and other curriculum needs.

These donations underscore Lithia’s commitment to giving back to the community, investing in future talent, and supporting students with an interest in the automotive industry. In addition to monetary support, LAD prioritizes hiring interns and full-time employees out of these schools, while also providing job shadowing opportunities and hosting networking events.

“The next generation of Lithia & Driveway employees are currently enrolled in these programs,”said Bryan DeBoer, CEO of Lithia & Driveway. “We’ve built our business on the idea of growth powered by people, and supporting automotive programs in our communities is a natural extension of that philosophy.”

The programs receiving a $50,000 donation include NEWTech Prep, Sheridan Technical College, Robert Morgan Technical College, SUNY Morrisville, OHM BOCES, Dunwoody College of Technology, Dakota County Technical College, Advanced Institute of Technology, Rogue Community College, University of Alaska Anchorage, and King Tech High School.

This funding will help allow them to increase their student’s career-readiness while providing them with hands-on, real-world experiences alongside Lithia dealers and employees.

Nearly 50 Lithia dealerships in each of these communities have worked directly with students throughout the month, participating in networking events and on-site check presentations.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Media Contact

lithia@skyya.com