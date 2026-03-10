Agriflu (Sanofi Pasteur) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriflu Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agriflu market is poised for robust growth, propelled by numerous factors spanning both historical and forecast periods. Historically, the expansion can be linked to recurrent influenza outbreaks, widespread public vaccination campaigns, and increased healthcare awareness. Hospital-based immunization and regulatory approvals have further spurred market developments.

Looking forward, the market is projected to benefit from global demographic changes, particularly the aging population. There is expected expansion in national vaccination schedules, greater healthcare expenditure, and breakthroughs in vaccine formulations. Moreover, the ramping up of pandemic preparedness initiatives underscores the vital role of influenza vaccination.

A significant driver of the anticipated market growth is the rising prevalence of influenza, which has led to higher demand for vaccination solutions like Agriflu. Influenza remains a rampant global health issue, exacerbated by global travel, virus mutations, seasonal occurrences, and uneven vaccination rates across regions. Agriflu serves as a targeted vaccination offering for poultry, instrumental in controlling avian influenza and mitigating the risk of virus transmission to humans, aligning with public health priorities.

The expansion of immunization programs underscores another catalyst for market growth. With heightened public awareness and advances in vaccine technologies, there's a considerable push for broader vaccine coverage. Agriflu's deployment in such immunization efforts helps in controlling avian influenza and fortifying public health defenses against potential outbreaks.

Government backing of research and development in healthcare significantly influences the Agriflu market trajectory. Increased investments in healthcare R&D are fostering enhancements in disease prevention and vaccine development, indirectly benefiting products like Agriflu. Elevated healthcare expenditure, as reported by the UK Office for National Statistics, exemplifies this ongoing trend.

Major players like Sanofi Pasteur S.A. remain active in the agriflu market. Geographically, North America leads in market share, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions and major countries within the agriflu market include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, alongside countries such as Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

Global tariffs have impacted the market by escalating costs associated with imported vaccine components and packaging. These challenges are notably acute in institutional segments reliant on vast procurement. Concurrently, tariffs are encouraging domestic vaccine manufacturing, enhancing regional production capabilities.

The agriflu market research report offers a comprehensive suite of market statistics, insightful analysis, regional shares, competitive positioning, and an overview of market segments and trends. It delivers a holistic view on the industry's current and projected landscape, aiding stakeholders in navigating the dynamic agriflu market.

Agriflu, an inactivated quadrivalent vaccine, is devised to shield individuals from infections caused by influenza viruses, with applications in addressing avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, and classical swine fever. Diverse administration routes include injectable and nasal spray vaccines, distributed via hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and institutional systems.

The agriflu market encompasses the sales of various influenza vaccine iterations, with revenue metrics based on factory gate values, encapsulating services related to vaccine distribution and administration.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Agriflu Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Agriflu Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Agriflu Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Agriflu Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Agriflu Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Government Health Agencies

5.4 Public Immunization Centers

5.5 Pharmacies



6. Agriflu Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Agriflu Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Agriflu PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Agriflu Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Agriflu Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Agriflu Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Agriflu Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Agriflu Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Agriflu Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication

9.2. Global Agriflu Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

9.3. Global Agriflu Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel



10. Agriflu Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Agriflu Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Agriflu Market, Split by Country

