Afluria (CSL Seqirus) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The historic growth in the Afluria market, driven by factors like recurring influenza outbreaks, public health vaccination policies, and hospital-based immunization programs, is transitioning into a new era. This forecast period is marked by growth in preventive healthcare awareness, increasing vaccination coverage targets, and more robust retail pharmacy immunization initiatives. The enhancement of cold chain logistics, coupled with the rising geriatric population, further bolsters this expansion. Trends such as the increasing demand for influenza vaccines, expansion of adult and pediatric immunization programs, and improved distribution systems are significantly shaping the market's future.

The prevalence of influenza is a critical driver of the Afluria market. Influenza, or the flu, impacts millions globally, prompting a surge in vaccine demand. The UK's Health Security Agency reported an influenza positivity increase to 2.3% in October 2024, highlighting the virus's impact, especially among children aged 5 to 14 years. This rising prevalence emphasizes the crucial role Afluria plays in preventive healthcare.

The expanding geriatric population is another significant factor fueling the Afluria market's growth. As life expectancy increases, so does the elder demographic's susceptibility to severe flu complications. This demographic shift necessitates effective vaccines like Afluria. The UK is projected to see a rise in its geriatric population from 12.7 million in 2022 to 22.1 million by 2072, further stressing the demand for robust vaccination strategies.

Innovation is at the forefront of Afluria market development. Companies are focusing on advancements like nanoparticle-based vaccines, which enhance antigen delivery and immune response. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., for instance, launched the Cadiflu Tetra Vaccine, which targets multiple influenza strains with an advanced formulation, offering broader protection and improved immunogenicity over traditional vaccines.

CSL Seqirus is a major player in the Afluria market. In 2025, North America was the largest region for Afluria, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth. This market includes regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries being Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariffs pose challenges, increasing costs related to raw materials and logistics, affecting vaccine procurement budgets. This impact is significant in tariff-sensitive regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa, yet these challenges have spurred investments in local vaccine production and regional supply resilience, enhancing domestic immunization capacity.

The Afluria market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and market trends. It offers an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape, essential for thriving in the Afluria sector.

Afluria, an inactivated influenza vaccine, targets specific influenza strains and is approved for use in individuals aged six months and older. It is typically administered via injection, stimulating the immune system to produce protective antibodies. Recommended annually, it ensures effective protection against influenza outbreaks.

Afluria's primary formulations include pre-filled syringes and multi-dose vials, catering to various clinical settings. These forms offer convenience and reduce contamination risks, supporting widespread immunization efforts. The vaccine's distribution channels extend across hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and government networks, serving pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations.

The market comprises sales of Afluria quadrivalent and trivalent formulations. Market values reflect 'factory gate' valuations, capturing the value of goods from manufacturers to end customers, inclusive of related services. This analysis considers revenues within specified geographies, focusing on consumption values rather than resales further along the supply chain.

