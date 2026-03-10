ADZYNMA (Takeda Pharmaceutical: ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADZYNMA Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ADZYNMA market has witnessed significant growth, driven by limited treatment availability for congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP) and high mortality rates in untreated patients. The reliance on plasma exchange therapy, advancements in genetic disorder diagnosis, and unmet needs in rare disease care have further propelled growth. In the future, an increase in rare disease awareness programs, improved affordability of targeted therapies, expansion of specialty treatment centers, and rising genetic screening adoption are expected to fuel the market's expansion.

Major trends shaping the forecast period include a growing focus on rare genetic blood disorders, enhanced access to cost-effective biologic therapies, expanded pediatric and adult treatment coverage, and increased emphasis on early genetic diagnosis. The rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders is set to drive significant growth in the ADZYNMA market. ADZYNMA is a therapeutic agent intended to regulate immune responses by targeting specific pathways, reducing inflammation, and limiting tissue damage.

Companies in the ADZYNMA market are advancing biologic drug development to enhance their competitive edge. Innovations encompass monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, and recombinant biologics that offer improved treatment precision and reduced side effects. For instance, in November 2023, Takeda, a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company, received FDA approval for ADZYNMA (ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn) for cTTP treatment. This approval marks the first FDA-approved recombinant ADAMTS13 protein, addressing a critical unmet need.

In February 2024, Takeda entered a partnership with Protagonist Therapeutics to develop and commercialize rusfertide, furthering Takeda's expertise in rare hematologic disorders. Protagonist Therapeutics specializes in peptide-based therapeutic development. North America was the largest region for the ADZYNMA market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs have impacted the ADZYNMA market by increasing costs for imported biologics, affecting pricing strategies, especially in countries reliant on imported medicines. However, tariffs have also bolstered local sourcing initiatives, incentivized regional manufacturing partnerships, and enhanced long-term treatment access.

The ADZYNMA market research report offers comprehensive data, encompassing market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities. This report provides an exhaustive perspective on the industry's current and future landscape.

ADZYNMA is used to treat cTTP, a rare genetic disorder, in pediatric and adult patients. It is designed to provide a cost-effective treatment option while maintaining safety and effectiveness. The main indications include autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADZYNMA is distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, serving both adult and pediatric patients.

The ADZYNMA market comprises sales of biologic therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Market values represent the 'factory gate' values, including related services sold by manufacturers. The revenues for a specified geography account for the generated sales within that geography. They exclude resale revenues along the supply chain.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Growing Focus on Rare Genetic Blood Disorders

Increased Access to Cost-Effective Biologic Therapies

Expansion of Pediatric and Adult Treatment Coverage

Rising Importance of Early Genetic Diagnosis

Improved Availability of Targeted Therapies

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

End-use Industries

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pediatric Care Centers

Adult Treatment Centers

Rare Disease Clinics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgssw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.