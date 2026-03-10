Aduhelm (Biogen, Eisai) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aduhelm Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aduhelm market has witnessed significant growth driven by multiple factors, including an aging global population, advances in amyloid research, and an increase in neurological clinical trials. The forecast period projects further expansion due to a growing Alzheimer's patient pool and rising demand for early intervention therapies. Key trends in this period encompass a focus on disease-modifying therapies, heightened use of monoclonal antibodies, and a push for early Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, is becoming increasingly prevalent, fostering the growth of the Aduhelm market. In May 2024, the Alzheimer Society estimated that 982,000 individuals in the UK were living with dementia, with projections rising to 1.4 million by 2040. Aduhelm, developed by Biogen and Eisai Co., Ltd., treats Alzheimer's by targeting amyloid-beta plaques in the brain.

Innovative solutions are shaping the Aduhelm market as companies focus on patient convenience and adherence to treatment. Self-injectable formulations, such as Eisai and Biogen's 2025 introduction of Leqembi Iqik, allow for at-home administration, reducing the need for hospital visits. This self-injectable lecanemab pen offers a user-friendly design and aims to alleviate needle anxiety while maintaining the safety and efficacy of intravenous options.

Strategic acquisitions are further bolstering market developments. In December 2024, AbbVie acquired Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion, integrating Aliada's blood-brain barrier delivery technology into its Alzheimer's pipeline. Major market players include Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd.

Geographically, North America dominated the Aduhelm market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for imported biologic components, notably in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, local manufacturing is expanding to ensure long-term supply stability.

The comprehensive Aduhelm market research report offers vital statistics, including global industry size, regional shares, and competitive landscape analysis. It delivers an all-encompassing perspective on current trends and future opportunities within the industry.

The market for Aduhelm includes sales of Aduhelm injection, aducanumab-avwa, donanemab, and Aricept. The market values are based on the revenues from manufacturers and related services to various end users-including adults with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia-distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

Market Characteristics: Define and explain the market, evaluate product differentiation, and highlight innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competitor analysis at each level.

Trends and Strategies: Examine digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation to solidify market position.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Key regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and policy impacts.

Market Size: Historic and forecast growth, considering AI, automation, geopolitical conflicts, and economic fluctuations.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Compare market potential with current size for strategic insights.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluate market potential using a quantitative framework.

Regional and Country Breakdowns: Analysis by geography, including historic and forecast growth patterns.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market shares and leading companies, with a focus on financial deals influencing the market.

Growing Focus on Disease Modifying Alzheimer Therapies

Rising Use of Monoclonal Antibodies in Neurology

Increased Investment in Neurodegenerative Research

Emphasis on Early Alzheimer Diagnosis

Expansion of Amyloid Targeting Treatments

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Indication: Mild Cognitive Impairment; Mild Dementia

Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics; Retail And Specialty Pharmacies

End User: Adult; Geriatric

Companies Mentioned: Biogen Inc.; Eisai Co. Ltd.

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

