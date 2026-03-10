Abecma (Bristol-Myers Squibb) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abecma Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Abecma market has witnessed significant growth due to several influential factors and trends. In the historic period, this growth was propelled by breakthrough CAR T clinical outcomes, an increase in multiple myeloma incidence, scarcity of alternatives for refractory patients, regulatory approvals for innovative cell therapies, and the adoption of such therapies by oncology centers.

Looking ahead to the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by expansion into earlier treatment lines, enhancements in manufacturing efficiency, heightened oncology investment, a broader patient eligibility pool, and developments surrounding next-generation CAR T therapies. Key trends anticipated during this period include the increased adoption of CAR T cell therapies, an expansion in advanced cell-based oncology practices, a surge in personalized cancer treatments, growing use in refractory multiple myeloma, and advancements in autologous cell processing.

Multiple myeloma's increasing prevalence is a major driver of the Abecma market. This blood cancer, which compromises plasma cells within the bone marrow, is increasingly diagnosed in line with an aging population, better diagnostic technologies, and heightened disease awareness. The American Cancer Society projects a rise in myeloma cases from 34,470 in 2022 to 35,780 in 2024. Abecma, a CAR T-cell therapy, plays a crucial role in treating this condition by genetically engineering immune cells to attack cancerous plasma cells, thus providing a new treatment avenue for relapsed or refractory disease.

Companies in the Abecma market are focused on developing advanced therapies to enhance patient outcomes, improve targeting of specific cancer types, and expand options for those with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Bristol Myers Squibb leads this charge, particularly noted for the European Commission's March 2024 approval of Abecma for adult patients. This approval includes those who have undergone two or more lines of therapy involving an immunomodulatory drug, proteasome inhibitor, and anti-CD38 antibody.

Additionally, in January 2024, 2Seventy Bio Inc. announced a partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb aimed at expanding Abecma's reach and raising awareness among healthcare professionals about its benefits. This collaboration supports potential regulatory approvals that could extend Abecma's indications.

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for Abecma, with the regions covered including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Notably, tariffs have affected costs, especially in CAR T treatment centers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, due to increased expenses in imported cell processing equipment, biologic reagents, and logistics. However, these tariffs are also prompting localized production, bolstering regional therapy infrastructure.

Abecma market research reports provide comprehensive data, including market size, regional shares, competitor insights, trends, and opportunities. This research offers a complete industry perspective with detailed analysis of current and future scenarios.

Abecma's revenues are derived from sales of CAR T-cell therapies, personalized treatments, and immuno-oncology solutions. These include 'factory gate' values, representing revenues from manufacturers or creators, regardless of sales to wholesalers, distributors, or directly to consumers.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Indication (Multiple Myeloma, B-Cell Lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia); By End User (Adult, Geriatric); By Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies).

Geographic Coverage: Countries such as Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada, with regional focuses on Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Five-year historic data and ten-year market forecasts.

