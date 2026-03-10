TransFi Surpasses $1 Billion in Processed Volume, Expands Cross-Border Payments Reach Across 70+ Countries

Dubai, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TransFi , a global payments infrastructure and orchestration company focused on emerging markets, today announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in processed volume on its platform, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

The company also said it is set to achieve $5 billion processed transaction volume in the next 12 months, based on the current pipeline and expected business conversions, reflecting growing demand from businesses seeking faster, more reliable, and more accessible cross-border payment infrastructure.

TransFi now supports payments across 70+ countries and 250+ payment methods, enabling cross-border transfers on stablecoin rails with a particular focus on key emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The platform supports a range of real-world business use cases, including payroll processing, remittances, vendor and trade payouts, and checkout for e-commerce platforms. TransFi’s infrastructure is designed to help businesses move money across borders with greater speed, predictability, and transparency, while reducing friction in markets where legacy payment rails can be costly, fragmented, or unreliable.

“Cross-border payments remain too slow, too opaque, and too difficult to navigate in many of the markets where businesses need reliable infrastructure the most,” said Raj Kamal, Founder and CEO of TransFi. “Crossing the $1 billion mark is an important milestone for us, but more importantly, it reflects a wider shift in how businesses are approaching global money movement. Companies increasingly want payment infrastructure that is fast, predictable, easy to use, and built for the realities of emerging markets.”

TransFi’s value proposition is centered on helping businesses access predictable and fast payments, transparent services, simple onboarding, broad local payment method coverage, and 24x7 customer support in local languages. By combining global reach with localized payment access, the company aims to make cross-border transactions more inclusive and operationally practical for businesses serving high-growth markets.

As businesses expand across borders and expectations for always-on payments continue to rise, TransFi is focused on building infrastructure that supports global commerce with stronger coverage, greater reliability, and a better user experience for both enterprises and end customers.

About TransFi

TransFi is a global payments infrastructure and orchestration company providing secure, reliable, and compliant cross-border payments for businesses and individuals, with a focus on emerging markets.

Operating across 100+ countries, 250+ payment methods, and 40+ currencies, TransFi enables real-time global payments with seamless onboarding, reduced friction, and competitive pricing.

Website: www.transfi.com



