Plasbumin-5 (Grifols Therapeutics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasbumin-5 Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Plasbumin-5 market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising incidence of hypovolemia and shock cases, alongside the expansion of critical care infrastructure and increased surgical procedures. Innovations in plasma fractionation technologies and the integration of albumin in emergency care contribute to this upward trend.

As we look to the forecast period, the demand for advanced plasma-derived therapies is set to climb, fueled by a heightened focus on patient blood management and global ICU capacity expansion. The adoption of Plasbumin-5 in liver and cardiac care, coupled with investments in plasma collection infrastructure, is expected to accelerate market growth.

A key factor propelling the Plasbumin-5 market is the uptick in surgical procedures, attributed to advancements in medical technology and enhanced healthcare access. Plasbumin-5 serves as a critical volume expander during surgeries, maintaining blood volume and aiding recovery post-operation. For example, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a 5% increase in cosmetic surgeries in 2024, with procedures totaling 27,462. Similarly, the rising incidence of burn injuries is driving demand, as Plasbumin-5 effectively restores blood volume and aids recovery. The American Burn Association noted burn cases rose to 32,540 in 2023 from 30,135 in 2022. These trends underscore the vital role of Plasbumin-5 in therapeutic care.

Noteworthy partnerships are shaping the market landscape. In December 2023, Grifols collaborated with Haier Group through Shanghai RAAS to enhance the distribution of Plasbumin-5 in China, aiming to secure long-term albumin supply and meet increasing regional demand. This strategic move highlights the market's emphasis on reinforcing supply chains and ensuring consistent access to high-quality albumin products. Grifols Therapeutics LLC leads as a key player in this domain.

The market's geographical reach is extensive, with North America emerging as the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market faces challenges such as tariffs affecting plasma collection equipment costs, impacting hospitals in North America and Europe. Nonetheless, these tariffs spur regional investments in plasma fractionation and local production, aiding market resilience.

Comprehensive market research reports provide valuable insights, covering global market sizes, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends, essential for stakeholders to navigate the Plasbumin-5 industry effectively. With formulations available in both liquid and lyophilized forms, Plasbumin-5 continues to support critical care needs across surgical, clinical, and emergency contexts, bolstered by robust distribution networks through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Plasbumin-5 Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Plasbumin-5 Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Plasbumin-5 Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Plasbumin-5 Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Plasbumin-5 Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Critical Care Units

5.3. Emergency Care Centers

5.4. Surgical Centers

5.5. Specialty Clinics



6. Plasbumin-5 Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Plasbumin-5 Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Plasbumin-5 PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Plasbumin-5 Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Plasbumin-5 Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Plasbumin-5 Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Plasbumin-5 Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Plasbumin-5 Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Segmentation by Packaging Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10. Plasbumin-5 Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Plasbumin-5 Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mm3s15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.