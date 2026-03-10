Pegasys (Roche, pharmaand) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pegasys Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Pegasys market is poised for significant growth driven by various factors. Past growth has been attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic hepatitis infections, broad adoption of interferon-based therapies, and the expansion of hospital-based antiviral treatments.

As we look ahead, the forecast period indicates a shift due to the declining use of Pegasys with the rise of direct-acting antivirals, yet a continued demand exists in specific patient populations. Furthermore, there's an increasing emphasis on personalized hepatitis treatment, an expansion of access programs in emerging markets, and ongoing clinical research in oncology indications.

The prevalence of hepatitis B, a viral infection that affects the liver, is a key growth factor for the Pegasys market. Rising hepatitis B cases are driven by factors like increased transmission through certain activities and insufficient vaccination, particularly in specific regions. For example, in Europe, hepatitis B cases have surged, implying a rising demand for effective treatments like Pegasys, which enhances the immune response to control viral replication and minimize liver damage.

Healthcare expenditure is another driving force for the market's growth, with significant investments being directed toward medical services and public health initiatives. Increasing healthcare budgets around the world improve access to antiviral treatments, thus supporting the Pegasys market. For instance, the UK witnessed a significant rise in healthcare spending, suggesting a conducive environment for the market's expansion.

In addition, the Pegasys market is exploring new therapeutic avenues beyond its initial focus on hepatitis, extending into treating conditions like polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET). These developments are expected to bolster its position in the oncology and hematology sectors. Recent regulatory approvals in Europe signify an expanding application for managing diseases like myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Despite these positive trends, the market faces challenges such as tariffs impacting the cost of imported pharmaceutical ingredients and materials, contributing to higher treatment costs. Nevertheless, these challenges are pushing for localized biopharmaceutical production, which could stabilize market pricing in the long term.

Leading players like Roche Holding AG and pharmaand GmbH have a strong presence in the Pegasys market. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Pegasys market research report offers comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis. This report provides a detailed perspective with an in-depth analysis of the current and future landscape of the industry, focusing on the growth of Pegasys for treating chronic hepatitis B and C, as well as its emerging role in the treatment of certain cancer types.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Pegasys Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Pegasys Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Pegasys Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Pegasys Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Pegasys Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Clinics

5.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.4 Specialty Treatment Centers

5.5 Home Care Providers



6. Pegasys Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Pegasys Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Pegasys PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Pegasys Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Pegasys Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Pegasys Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Pegasys Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Pegasys Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Pegasys Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Pegasys Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Pegasys Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

