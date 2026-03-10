Syndigo Acquires Taggstar to Make Product Experiences Dynamic and Contextual

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM), today announced it has acquired Taggstar, a leading AI-powered conversion rate optimization platform for digital commerce. The strategic investment expands Syndigo’s Product Experience Cloud to include a critical piece of the digital shopper’s journey: confidence to purchase. This enables brands and retailers to increase conversions across all digital channels, including retailer ecommerce platforms and brand-owned websites.





Brands and retailers invest heavily to ensure product data is accurate, complete, compliant, enhanced, and discoverable. Yet they have mere seconds to grab attention on their product detail pages before shoppers bounce, especially on mobile devices which represent the majority of ecommerce traffic. Taggstar powers dynamic, real-time conversion messages such as “Selling fast! 50 bought in the last hour” that engage shoppers and act as virtual sales assistants, guiding them through the buying journey with timely messages that reinforce trust and inspire action. Layered onto Syndigo’s data-rich PXM solution and combined with trusted ratings and reviews from PowerReviews, messaging insights become even more powerful, amplifying content and using contextual data to create tailored messages, improving shopping experiences, and increasing conversions.

Taggstar connects to the commerce ecosystem through a lightweight JavaScript tag, making it easy to implement on eCommerce websites and native apps with a rapid speed to value. Taggstar social proof messaging can be extended across digital channels such as email, social, website, digital ads and now PXM simply using an API. Taggstar uses AI to optimize message combinations to increase conversion rates and enrich product data, enabling merchandisers to create high-performing campaigns.

“With Taggstar, we’re strengthening the product and shopping experience to include real-time trends, bestsellers, reviews and shopper context, driving higher conversion,” said Simon Angove, Chief Executive Officer at Syndigo. “Their technology brings PXM to life, making otherwise static data usable across mobile, AI, and all digital shopping experiences. We are thrilled to welcome the Taggstar team, customers, and technology to Syndigo.”

Product Experience Management Now Includes Social Proof Messaging

Syndigo Product Experience Cloud powers winning product experiences for brands and retailers by:

Creating a one-stop shop for product content

Enriching products with structured attributes, imagery, and enhanced content

Leveraging trusted customer ratings and reviews through PowerReviews to build credibility and shopper confidence

Delivering channel-ready, compliant experiences optimized for retailers and marketplaces

Taggstar drives trust, action, and conversion through:

Social Proof Messaging: Real-time social and behavioral messaging

Attribute Messaging: Contextual reassurance and intent signals

Dynamic Badging: Product cues embedded directly into the shopping journey



“We have over 36,000 products available online,” said Paul Canavan, Digital Director at Wickes. “Showing our digital customers tailored messaging customized to our brand, social signals, and trusted product feedback at the right moment in their journey is critical to helping them find what they need to decide and purchase quickly. Plus, Taggstar’s robust approach to measurement and performance made the ROI clear from the beginning.”

Together, Syndigo and Taggstar enable brands and retailers to activate existing product data to create persuasive, revenue-driving experiences. Learn more at syndigo.com/taggstar.

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and Berenson & Company and served as financial advisor to Syndigo. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel and KPMG served as financial advisor to Taggstar.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting over 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers on the leading commerce data pool and network, Syndigo offers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich their product data, publish it every place they sell, and optimize it through AI-powered insights. J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, and Weber are among the companies driving growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

About Taggstar

Taggstar is a global leader in social proof and ecommerce conversion messaging, helping retailers and brands boost online sales for fashion, accessories, beauty, home, and more. Powered by AI and over a decade of big data, the platform delivers customizable, real-time messages—like social proof, product features, and offers—that guide shoppers, reduce cart abandonment, and increase revenue per visit. Easy to implement via a lightweight JavaScript tag, Taggstar integrates seamlessly across websites, apps, email, ads, and social, delivering proven ROI within days. Trusted by leading retailers, including Bloomingdale's, Debenhams, Fabletics, M&S and Steve Madden, Taggstar consistently drives higher conversions and measurable results.

Media Contact

Walker Sands for Syndigo

syndigo@walkersands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c572090c-1b95-4660-b588-92d979178687