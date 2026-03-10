BIGG Digital Assets to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 6th Annual Digital Assets Symposium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce its participation in Canaccord Genuity’s 6th Annual Digital Assets Symposium.

The Canaccord Genuity Digital Assets Symposium brings together listed and high-growth digital asset companies alongside global investors and key participants in the digital asset ecosystem. The event provides an important forum for BIGG to engage with the investment community and to share its vision for the future of the Company.

This is a virtual event taking place on March 10 and 11, 2026 and will include several industry leaders such as Circle, BitGo and Strategy. Fraser Matthews, CEO of BIGG Digital Assets, will be presenting at 8:30 AM Eastern time on Wednesday, March 11th.

BIGG’s refreshed corporate mission and vision, outlined in its investor presentation, articulates the Company’s strategic direction across its four core business pillars: a Crypto Native Financial App, an Embedded Crypto Platform, Blockchain Intelligence and Global Payments & Stablecoin Rails.

“Our participation at the Digital Assets Symposium marks an important moment for BIGG Digital Assets,” said Fraser Matthews, CEO of BIGG Digital Assets. “We are building the regulated bridge between traditional finance and the on-chain economy. I am excited to share our renewed vision with investors at this year’s symposium. We believe BIGG is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant market opportunity in digital assets, and this presentation reflects how we intend to grow the business and deliver long-term value to shareholders.”

The updated Investor Presentation is available on the BIGG Digital Assets website . It highlights BIGG’s key investment drivers, including market opportunity, regulatory certainty through Netcoins’ Restricted Dealer and MSB licensing, global reach across the Company’s three wholly owned subsidiaries, and growth catalysts planned throughout 2026.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.



BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted.

Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, stake and custody crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group provides digital asset forensics and blockchain analytics solutions supporting AML, investigations, and risk management for cryptocurrency activity. For more information, please visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

TerraZero is an immersive media and Web3 development company focused on creating next-generation virtual experiences for brands. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers immersive experience creation, advertising, data analytics, and digital events. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

