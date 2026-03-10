EVAA.AI Expands to Integrate with Multiple Eye Care EHR Systems

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAA.AI , part of the MaximEyes AI suite by First Insight, announced today at Vision Expo 2026 (Booth 2317) a major expansion of its AI-powered ecosystem. EVAA Billing Assistant and EVAA Scribe, originally launched as part of the MaximEyes AI-powered by EVAA suite in fall 2025, are now available to eye care practices using leading EHR software systems for optometry and ophthalmology.

This expansion allows practices to access EVAA’s AI-driven billing automation and clinical documentation tools within their current EHR.

“Our mission has always been to help eye care professionals run smarter, more efficient businesses,” said Nitin Rai, Chairman of First Insight and EVAA.AI. “By making EVAA.AI agents available to practices using leading eyecare EHR systems, we are delivering on our ‘Powered by EVAA Everywhere’ vision. Every practice deserves access to powerful AI that protects revenue, reduces administrative work, and allows providers to focus more on patient care.”

The AI Brain for Any Practice

The EVAA.AI platform acts as an intelligent automation layer that integrates with a practice’s existing workflow, bringing advanced AI capabilities to everyday operational tasks without requiring a system change.

Key capabilities include:

EVAA Scribe

EVAA.AI Scribe is an AI-powered clinical documentation assistant that reduces the time spent charting patient encounters. By capturing exam conversations and generating structured documentation, Scribe helps providers complete charts more efficiently while keeping their attention on the patient.

“We focused on making the data flow feel natural for staff,” said Rai. “Teams can continue working in their familiar systems while EVAA handles automation in the background. It’s not just an add-on—it’s an immediate upgrade to practice operations.”

EVAA Billing Assistant

An AI-powered billing automation solution that streamlines eligibility verification, claim validation, and billing workflows for practices using leading optometry and ophthalmology EHR platforms.

Seamless Data Synchronization

EVAA.AI connects with a practice’s EHR through automation bots and API integrations, enabling secure data exchange between systems and eliminating duplicate data entry.

Zero-Touch Eligibility Verification

EVAA.AI automates insurance verification for new and returning patients, reducing verification workload by up to 75%. Eligibility checks are performed ahead of scheduled appointments so practices can identify inactive coverage and communicate expected patient costs before the visit.

Smart Claim Scrubbing

EVAA.AI reviews claims prior to submission to ensure required billing data is complete and correctly formatted. The system validates medical billing codes, modifiers, diagnosis pointers, provider information, facility details, and place-of-service data—helping practices submit cleaner claims and reduce rework.

A Clearer Path to Revenue Health

Fast Pay Health

A full-service managed billing solution. Fast Pay Health ’s experienced billing and coding specialists work with optometry and ophthalmology practices across a wide range of EHR systems to improve revenue cycle performance. By identifying revenue leakage, optimizing claim workflows, and managing billing operations, Fast Pay Health helps practices capture more revenue while reducing administrative burden.

About First Insight, MaximEyes, and EVAA.AI

First Insight provides software and services that help optometry, ophthalmology, and optical practices operate more efficiently and grow their businesses. Its solutions support thousands of professionals nationwide and include Agentic AI, EHR, image management, patient intake, scheduling, retail optical management, revenue cycle services, and website solutions.

See EVAA in action at www.evaa.ai

