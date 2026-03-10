ISG Welcomes Empower Chief Executive Ed Murphy to Board of Advisors

DANVERS, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim and litigation support services to the insurance and legal communities, today announced the appointment of Edmund F. Murphy III to its Board of Advisors. Murphy, a veteran financial services executive with more than four decades of experience, including 12 years as president and CEO of Empower, joins ISG at a time of growth and innovation across its integrated service lines.

Murphy’s appointment reinforces ISG’s commitment to delivering bundled, technology‑enabled solutions that drive better claim outcomes, while still giving clients the flexibility to engage services on a bundled or unbundled basis. This adaptability has been a key differentiator for ISG, allowing carriers to tailor programs to their operational needs while benefiting from the strength of ISG’s integrated model.

“Ed’s leadership and legacy in the financial services industry are unmatched,” said Bob Reardon, CEO of ISG. “He understands the market dynamics, issues and complexities that investors face today. His insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale our integrated model, bringing together IMEs, record retrieval, clinical services and investigations under one roof, to help our clients reduce costs, improve outcomes, and simplify the claims process.”





Murphy was appointed as the inaugural President of Empower upon its formation in 2014. A leading provider of financial services for consumers that include retirement services, wealth management, advice, and asset management, Empower is the go-to provider of financial services for approximately 20 million investors. Empower has assets under administration (AUA) of more than $2 trillion and serves more than 89,000 corporate, government, and not-for-profit plans.

Since Empower’s formation in 2014 the firm has grown earnings at a 22% compound annual growth rate, or more than 750% through the end of 2025. During that same period, Empower’s AUA has grown more than 400% and its customer base has nearly tripled.

Under Ed’s leadership, Empower has grown into a national leader serving working Americans through all sectors of the U.S. economy and across the spectrum of wealth segments.

During that period, the company has executed a series of strategic acquisitions that have significantly strengthened its position in the retirement and wealth services markets. Notably, these include two multi-billion-dollar transactions involving leading retirement services providers and a registered investment advisor—highly successful deals that have delivered substantial long-term value and underscore Murphy’s mandate to drive disciplined growth through strategic M&A.

A much sought-after thought leader as an advocate for investors and the nation’s retirement system, Ed is regarded as a driving force for industry innovation and public policy reform. He meets regularly with policymakers in Washington, D.C., and has testified before Congress, the Department of Labor, the Treasury Department, and the IRS.

Ed is a board member of the Investment Company Institute, the American Enterprise Institute National Council and a member of CEO councils of The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. He is active in supporting numerous not-for-profit, educational, and charitable causes, including service to Boston College through the Board of Regents, the board of Cristo Rey High School in Boston, and as a board member of The Ireland Funds. Ed holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and is a graduate of the General Manager Program at Harvard Business School.

“It is a great honor to join ISG’s Board and contribute to a company that’s redefining what it means to be a true partner in claims resolution,” said Murphy. “ISG’s integrated approach of combining best-in-class services with proprietary technology and a national footprint is exactly what the industry needs. I look forward to helping ISG expand its impact and continue delivering exceptional value to clients.”

ISG’s bundled service model has proven especially effective in the auto insurance sector, where speed, accuracy, and defensibility are paramount. By integrating investigative services, medical evaluations, record management, and compliance solutions, ISG offers carriers a single-source partner capable of streamlining workflows, reducing administrative burden, and improving claim cycle times, often delivering double‑digit efficiency gains across major auto programs.

“Ed’s appointment is more than a milestone, it’s a signal to the market,” added Rachel Wey, chief client officer at ISG. “We’re investing in leadership that understands our clients’ challenges and shares our vision for smarter, more connected claims solutions.”

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national provider of integrated claim and litigation support services, helping insurers improve outcomes across the auto, workers’ compensation, and liability markets. With more than 30 years of industry experience, ISG delivers a unified suite of solutions, including independent medical examinations (IME) and peer reviews, record retrieval, clinical services and investigation solutions, designed to reduce costs, streamline workflows, and strengthen defensibility. Powered by advanced technology and a nationwide team of experts, ISG provides the insight, speed, and accountability carriers need to resolve claims with confidence. Learn more at www.isgvalue.com.

