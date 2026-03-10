MEXC Earn Fuels Ecosystem Growth: 20% MoM AUM Increase Driven by New Capital Cycle





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the beginning of 2026, the crypto market has been defined by persistent volatility and tightening price ranges for major assets. Many investors have entered a passive holding phase, waiting for clearer market direction. Consequently, there is a growing demand for solutions that keep idle capital productive while maintaining the flexibility to re-enter the market at any time.

MEXC Earn is responding to this demand by building a full-cycle "Deposit – Earn – Borrow" framework. The design allows the same capital to generate yield, maintain positions, and unlock liquidity simultaneously—eliminating the traditional trade-off between low yield and limited liquidity in conventional financial products. According to the platform's latest data, average daily Assets Under Management (AUM) in February increased by approximately 20% month-over-month, while average daily interest distributed rose by 24%. This growth trend continues the momentum seen throughout 2025, a year in which MEXC Earn saw a 64% user growth and a 43% increase in AUM. These steadily rising figures highlight strong market recognition for the MEXC Earn ecosystem.

Currently, MEXC Earn provides three primary pathways designed to address different investor needs:

1. Conservative Investors: Flexible Growth with Lower Risk



New users participating in USDT Fixed Savings can enjoy promotional rates of up to 600% APR during the first two days, offering a low-risk entry point. Flexible USDT Savings provides up to 15% APR, balancing yield and liquidity. For users seeking exposure to precious-metal-backed assets, GOLD(XAUT)USDT and SILVER(SLVON)USDT offer up to 400% APR during the first three days of Fixed Savings for new users, while all users can receive up to 10% APR during the first seven days. These promotional rates are available until April 7, 2026.

2. Futures Traders: Earn While Holding Positions



For Futures traders, market lulls no longer mean stagnant capital. The Futures Earn feature integrates margin balances into a yield-generating mechanism, offering tiered APR based on position value. Eligible USDT and USDC margin assets can earn up to 20% APR. This allows funds to continue generating returns while positions remain open, creating an additional income stream while also strengthening account balances and providing a larger risk buffer.

3. Long-Term Holders: Maintain Positions While Accessing Liquidity



For long-term holders who prefer not to sell their assets but may need short-term liquidity, MEXC offers 0% interest Flexible Loans collateralized by BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP. Users can borrow stablecoins without closing out their holdings, preserving the long-term upside potential of their positions. Since the launch of the lending product, related AUM has increased nearly 19-fold, highlighting strong market demand for this type of liquidity solution.

Notably, MEXC Earn has been deeply integrated with the trading ecosystem. Funds placed in flexible earning products do not require transfers and can be used directly for Spot or Futures trading. This seamless "Earn + Trade" experience has significantly increased the contribution of earning products to overall Futures trading volume—from 2% to 10%. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue advancing its "MEXCmize Your Growth" brand philosophy by continuously refining products and improving user experience, with the goal of delivering more efficient and intelligent asset management solutions for crypto investors.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7144259d-df1c-4d58-a6c4-ef576f892d5b