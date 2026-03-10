Apptopia Investor Note on Streaming Entertainment: Subscriber Retention Is the New Battleground

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new investor note on Netflix, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Comcast Corp. This can be accessed in full here .

The note gives an in-depth look at mobile app performance trends for the Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max mobile apps through the first two months of Q1 2026. Apptopia’s analysis includes key metrics for these apps such as Time Spent per DAU, User Churn, and Daily Active Users.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping hedge funds and investment banks make better decisions ahead of earnings.

