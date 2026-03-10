Microchip Expands Security Services in the Trust Platform to Help Manufacturers Meet Cybersecurity Regulations

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cybersecurity regulations tighten worldwide, product manufacturers must embed security from the outset to meet compliance. To help developers address emerging requirements such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), industrial and automotive cybersecurity standards, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has expanded its Trust Platform with the TA101 TrustFLEX secure authentication integrated circuit (IC) and the TA101 TrustMANAGER with keySTREAM® service from Kudelski Labs.

Designed for products subject to CRA legislation as well as developers building software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures, TA101 Trust Platform devices support multiple deployment models. For companies with an existing cloud infrastructure capable of securely managing cryptographic keys and firmware at scale, the platform integrates factory pre‑configured TrustFLEX secure authentication ICs. For companies without such infrastructure, the TrustMANAGER platform provides cloud‑based cryptographic key lifecycle management and firmware‑over‑the‑air (FOTA) update services. This integrated approach gives customers a choice in how to address stringent security requirements while significantly reducing implementation complexity.

For industrial applications, the Trust Platform helps support International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62443 standards and CRA compliance with PKI-based authentication, securely authenticated communications, centralized security, lifecycle management and authenticated firmware updates.

Additionally, Microchip’s in-factory or in-field provisioning services help streamline conformity assessments and technical documentation.

“Security requirements are expanding rapidly, presenting developers with significant challenges in complexity of implementing cryptographic key management and secure updates,” said Nuri Dagdeviren, corporate vice president of Microchip’s secure computing group. “At Microchip, we believe security can facilitate innovation, not slow it down. Our Trust Platform simplifies the security lifecycle and enables easy integration, helping customers bring products to market faster and with confidence.”

The TA101 TrustFLEX (TA101-TFLXTLS) IC is preconfigured at the factory for common security use cases that help enable rapid, hardware-based authentication without designing cryptographic configurations from scratch. This approach is designed to reduce development time, ease documentation efforts and lessen security risks compared to manually configured security ICs. The secure provisioning of keys happens at Microchip’s certified factories following Common Criteria practices.

The TA101 TrustMANAGER (TA101-TMNGTLS) enables remote configurability and management of cryptographic keys throughout the product lifecycle. Integrated with the Kudelski keySTREAM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, TrustMANAGER supports secure in-field provisioning, monitoring, key revocation, code signing and FOTA updates. In automotive applications, the TA101-TMNGTLS supports software-defined vehicle architectures because it is designed to provide scalable, secure FOTA and key management to help confirm that only authenticated software and commands are accepted by electronic control units (ECUs). This supports compliance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/Society of Automotive Engineering (SAE) 21434 standards and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) WP.29 automotive cybersecurity regulations by providing controls for mitigating cybersecurity risks.

Together, TA101-TFLXTLS and TA101‑TMNGTLS are designed to establish a continuous, hardware‑rooted chain of trust from manufacturing through deployment and in-field operation, helping customers accelerate compliance‑ready product development across industrial and automotive markets. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s comprehensive Security Platforms and Services .

Development Tools

The TA101-TFLXTLS and TA101-TMNGTLS are compatible with the MPLAB® X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and supported by Microchip’s CryptoAuth PRO development board (EV89U05A) and the CryptoAuthLib software library. Microchip’s Trust Platform Design Suite (TPDS) streamlines onboarding for security solutions by providing training, prototyping tools and secure provisioning access.

Pricing and Availability

TA101 TrustFLEX and TA101 TrustMANAGER are currently available as part of Microchip’s early adopter program. For more information, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor .

