Luveris (Merck) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luveris Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Luveris market is poised for considerable growth, driven by escalating infertility rates and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Factors contributing to infertility include delayed childbearing, lifestyle choices, and environmental influences. Luveris, or lutropin alfa, is a synthetic luteinizing hormone, crucial for treating infertility, especially in women with low luteinizing hormone levels. It aids in ovarian follicle development and ovulation, employed mostly through assisted reproductive technologies like IVF.

The historic growth of the market has been supported by a global rise in infertility, opening numerous IVF clinics, and advancements in reproductive endocrinology. Similarly, the future forecast indicates an upward trend, bolstered by increasing maternal age, investments in fertility clinics, and the adoption of personalized therapeutic approaches. Trends such as hormone-based therapies and controlled ovulation induction are expected to further thrive, enhancing market dynamics.

Luveris finds comprehensive applications, offered in injectable forms, including pre-filled syringes and IV injections, catering to both male and female patients undergoing fertility treatments. Its significant adoption across hospitals, fertility clinics, specialty pharmacies, and home healthcare settings is anticipated to support market expansion.

Recent efforts to bolster fertility treatments have been noted globally. For instance, the UK's New Hospital Programme targets an investment of over $25 billion to enhance healthcare services, augmenting fertility treatment infrastructure. Similarly, Merck KGaA committed $316 million to establish a cutting-edge research facility, dedicated to biotechnological advancements, which is expected to reinforce Luveris's manufacturing capabilities.

However, tariffs pose significant challenges by elevating input costs for imported components like hormone ingredients and packaging materials, affecting treatment affordability. While North America and Europe face increased costs, Asia-Pacific regions incur higher expenses for branded fertility drugs, prompting local manufacturing and supply chain enhancements.

The Luveris market, heavily influenced by these economic enablers and constraints, showcases North America's leadership due to robust infrastructure and research facilities, although Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region. Key regions contributing to Luveris market insights include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, China, and the USA participating prominently.

In conclusion, the Luveris market continues to evolve with strategic investments in novel fertility treatments and advancements in reproductive technologies. The market's comprehensive research reports enable stakeholders to make informed decisions, highlighting critical data on size, trends, and future opportunities, ensuring stakeholders and practitioners remain at the forefront of this dynamic industry.

Report Scope

Formulation: Injectable Formulation (Intravenous), Pre-Filled Syringes

Indication: Treatment Of Hypogonadotropic Hypogonadism, Ovulation Induction, Assisted Reproductive Technology

Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Injection, Intramuscular Injection

Patient Demographics: Adult Female Patients, Adult Male Patients, Couples Undergoing Fertility Treatments

End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Specialty Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Luveris Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Luveris Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

3. Luveris Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Luveris Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Luveris Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Fertility Clinics

5.3 Specialty Pharmacies

5.4 Home Healthcare Providers

5.5 Reproductive Health Centers



6. Luveris Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Luveris Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Luveris PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Luveris Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Luveris Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025

7.4. Global Luveris Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F



8. Global Luveris Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Luveris Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Luveris Market, Segmentation by Formulation

9.2. Global Luveris Market, Segmentation by Indication

9.3. Global Luveris Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration

9.4. Global Luveris Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics

9.5. Global Luveris Market, Segmentation by End User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/re4xpq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.