Electra Secures $30M in New Capital to Accelerate Commercial Production

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electra, a clean iron technology company, today announced a $30 million venture debt facility from J.P. Morgan. This new capital will be used for planning and preparation as Electra advances toward its first commercial facility.

“This funding gets us one step closer to bringing Electra’s clean iron to market, and we’re extremely pleased to have the world’s leading banking institution stand behind us as we scale,” said James Rutland, Electra’s Chief Financial Officer. “J.P. Morgan’s financing demonstrates confidence in our business, technology and growth prospects. As a team, we’re strongly positioned to scale and meet the growing demand for Electra’s clean iron.”

The $30M venture debt facility from J.P. Morgan comes on the heels of significant 2025 funding, including a $186 million Series B funding round, a $50 million Breakthrough Energy Catalyst award, and Colorado’s inaugural $8 million clean industry tax credit. Last October, Electra also unveiled its new demonstration facility; secured advanced purchase orders with steel industry leaders including Nucor, Toyota Tsusho and INTERFER Edelstahl Group; and announced its first Environmental Attribute Credit (EAC) agreement with Meta.

With a diversified capital base and a $30M venture debt facility from J.P. Morgan, Electra has the capital strength needed to scale effectively and reach commercial scale by the end of the decade.

"We are proud to provide financing to support Electra’s next stage of growth,” said Robert Keepers, head of Climate Tech, J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking. “Their clean iron technology is well-positioned for commercialization. We look forward to working with Electra as they continue to scale their business and help accelerate the adoption of clean materials.”

Built on electrowinning methods long proven in the mining and metals industries, Electra’s clean iron technology converts a wide range of iron ores into high-purity iron. Its modular system design enables rapid, phased expansion, helping reduce upfront capital costs and speed time to market.

About Electra:

Electra is reinventing ironmaking from the ground up with a breakthrough clean iron technology that uses chemistry and electricity to convert a broad range of ores into 99% pure iron for high-grade steel, batteries, and advanced applications. Its modular, low temperature system is engineered for flexibility and cost-efficient deployment. Electra is backed by global investors and industry leaders including Baruch Future Ventures, BHP Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Builders Vision, Capricorn Investment Group, Climate Pledge Fund, Collaborative Fund, Earth Venture Capital, Hancock Iron Ore, INTERFER Edelstahl Group, LowerCarbon Capital, Nucor, Rio Tinto, S2G Investments, Temasek, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Valor, and Yamato. To learn more, visit electra.earth and follow Electra on LinkedIn.



