Stantec announces renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) regarding the renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB documentation filed with the TSX, Stantec may purchase up to 2,281,339 common shares of Stantec (“Common Shares”), representing approximately 2% of Stantec’s 114,066,995 issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 2, 2026. The purchases may commence on March 12, 2026 and will terminate no later than March 11, 2027. Except for block purchases permitted under the rules and policies of the TSX, the number of Common Shares to be purchased per day will not exceed 96,076 or approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume for the six full calendar months ending February 28, 2026, which is 384,306 Common Shares. Stantec will make the purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or any alternative Canadian trading system, and the prices that Stantec will pay for any common shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. All Common Shares purchased by Stantec will be cancelled. The renewal of the NCIB follows on the conclusion of Stantec’s previous NCIB that expired December 12, 2025 in which no shares were repurchased.

Stantec also announced today that, in connection with its intention to implement the NCIB, Stantec has renewed its automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of its Common Shares under the NCIB, once effective, at times when Stantec normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading black-out periods. Before the commencement of any particular internal trading black-out period, Stantec may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Stantec’s Common Shares under the NCIB during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Stantec prior to commencement of the applicable black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these black-out periods, Common Shares will be purchasable by Stantec at its discretion under its NCIB, once effective.

The ASPP will commence on the effective date of the NCIB and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) Stantec terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Stantec believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not adequately reflect the value of its business and its future business prospects. As a result, Stantec believes at such times that its outstanding Common Shares may represent an attractive investment for Stantec, and an appropriate and desirable use of its available funds. This capital deployment strategy is consistent with Stantec’s priority of maintaining balance sheet strength, while reinvesting in organic and acquisitive growth, paying down debt, and increasing dividends, all of which contribute to enhanced shareholder returns.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed NCIB and ASPP described above. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Particularly, information regarding our intention to use corporate funds to carry out purchases subject to the NCIB, the number of Common Shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB (if at all) and our intention to implement the ASPP is forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, assumptions regarding the future price of Common Shares, assumptions regarding the availability of corporate funds to complete purchases under the NCIB, as well as the expectations and beliefs of Stantec, and its management and board of directors, as of the date hereof. Stantec cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

Except as may be required by law, Stantec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the NCIB and ASPP referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

