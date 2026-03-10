Lantidra (CellTrans) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lantidra Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth in Lantidra's market during the historic period can be attributed to significant advances in pancreatic cell biology, meeting unmet needs in type 1 diabetes management, and progress in cell encapsulation technologies. Increased investment in regenerative medicine and the early clinical success of cell therapies have further bolstered this growth.

Forecasted growth is expected as a result of expansive diabetes treatment research, increased adoption of cell therapies, and advancements in immune protection strategies. This is supported by rising focus on long-term glucose control solutions and favorable regulatory frameworks.

The market trends include development of cell-based diabetes therapies, expansion of regenerative approaches, and a growing emphasis on insulin independence solutions. There is also a focus on integrating gene-modified cell platforms to enhance patient quality of life. Lantidra, a cell-based therapy, has been prominently positioned within the market landscape due to its role in addressing the rising prevalence of type-1 diabetes. The therapy transplants insulin-producing cells from donor pancreases, significantly improving blood sugar control and reducing reliance on insulin injections. A key driver for market growth is the increased prevalence of type-1 diabetes, influenced by genetic factors and environmental triggers.

Additionally, the rise in healthcare spending significantly impacts the Lantidra market, spurred by an aging population, prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical treatment. For example, Canada's healthcare expenditure reached a notable $344 billion in 2023. Enhanced healthcare spending supports investment in treatments such as Lantidra, promising improved patient outcomes and potential long-term savings.

Notably, the development of advanced therapies like allogeneic pancreatic islet cellular therapies is crucial for improved management of type 1 diabetes, allowing for reduced dependency on insulin. In June 2023, CellTrans Inc. received FDA approval for Lantidra, which aids insulin production in severely hypoglycemic and insulin-dependent patients, thus offering a promising therapeutic avenue.

North America emerged as the largest region for Lantidra, enveloped within markets across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more. However, tariffs have influenced this market by inflating costs of imported cell processing equipment and related infrastructure, driving investments towards domestic manufacturing and local supply chains.

The Lantidra market comprises sales of donor pancreas cells and related services. It is integral to treatments aimed at replacing pancreatic function, reducing insulin injection dependence, and elevating patient quality of life. The market's values are observed at factory gate levels, including direct sales, wholesalers, online pharmacies, and research entities.

This evolving landscape promises significant growth opportunities for stakeholders looking to capitalize on technological medical solutions, targeting improved outcomes for patients with type-1 diabetes.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Formulation: Injectable Formulation (Subcutaneous); Pre-Filled Syringes Or Auto-Injectors

By Indication: Delay Of Clinical Type 1 Diabetes; Prevention Of Type 1 Diabetes; Treatment Of Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes

By Patient Demographics: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesalers/Distributors, Retail, Online Pharmacies

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare, Research Institutions

Companies Mentioned: CellTrans Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uktpi4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.