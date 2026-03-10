Tospo spotlights innovation and sustainability at Frankfurt lighting trade show

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tospo Lighting, Hengdian Group’s lighting manufacturer, is showcasing a wide array of innovative and sustainable products and designs at “Light + Building,” the world’s largest lighting and building services trade fair in Frankfurt this week.

Guests at Tospo’s exhibitor stand will see up to 20 lighting and smart-lighting products at the show, including tri-proof lights (resisting water, dust, and corrosion), panel lights, floodlights, and high-bay lighting.

These products incorporate recycled materials and modular designs that extend product life and reduce waste. Tospo’s tri-proof lights feature modular construction and are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, while its high-bay industrial lights use recycled aluminum materials and also incorporate modular designs.

The company’s catalogue spans multiple sectors including residential interior, commercial interior, industrial and exterior lighting, covering various European markets including the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.





2026 marks the 14th year that Tospo has taken part in the biennial “Light + Building”, the international lighting trade show organized by trade fair organizer Messe Frankfurt and first founded in 1999. The exhibition has helped Tospo and its peers form strong and lasting ties with multiple leading global lighting brands.

At each event, the exhibition convenes industry and experts across lighting and building-services technology from around the world, allowing participants to explore lighting trends across industries, the electrification and digitalization of homes and buildings, connectivity of building-services technology, connected safety and security technology, and more.

This year, residential and commercial indoor applications are among Tospo’s primary exhibits, with products emphasizing IoT-enabled control, such as AI voice and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Tospo is also highlighting industrial lighting solutions that primarily rely on microwave sensing for automated control, as well as outdoor LED street lighting incorporating NEMA and Zhaga interfaces to support Wi-Fi-enabled smart management.

Since its founding in 1996, Tospo has established long-term and stable relationships with nearly 1,000 customers in more than 80 regions around the world. Its 11 dedicated divisions have also over this time developed a professional and deep understanding of various market and client needs.

Press contact: Rebecca.bao@hengdian-group.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8010e337-e7cb-431a-9144-897cf702dc7f