BluTranslate from Bluente Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluente today announced the availability of BluTranslate in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Bluente customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

Purpose-built for organizations that rely on precise document structure, formatting, and compliance, BluTranslate enables legal, financial, pharmaceutical, and enterprise teams to translate complex documents directly within their Microsoft workflows. Unlike generic translation tools, Bluente preserves original layouts, tables, charts, and bilingual formats across contracts, regulatory filings, investor materials, scanned PDFs, and presentations, eliminating the need for manual reformatting or document rebuilding. Teams can upload files as is, select target languages, and receive translated documents that retain their original structure and design, supporting faster turnaround times and improved operational efficiency.





“Enterprises operate in Microsoft every day, but translating complex documents has historically meant stepping outside those workflows,” said Daphne Tay, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluente. “By launching on Microsoft Marketplace, we’re bringing secure, format-preserving translation directly into the tools legal, financial, and other enterprise teams already trust.”

“We’re pleased to welcome BluTranslate from Bluente to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

BluTranslate supports more than 120 languages and over 25 file types, including scanned documents using advanced optical character recognition. The platform also offers bilingual document layouts, custom glossary controls, and deployment options designed for enterprise environments. Bluente adheres to strict security and compliance standards, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001, with zero-data-retention.

Bluente is the maker of an AI-powered document translation platform designed for legal, financial, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Bluente enables teams to translate complex, high-stakes documents while preserving formatting, workflows, and compliance standards. Learn more at https://www.bluente.com.

