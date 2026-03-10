Ultralife Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Results

NEWARK, N.Y., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 as follows:

Fourth Quarter:

Sales of $48.5 million compared to $43.9 million for the 2024 fourth quarter

Gross profit of $12.1 million, or 24.9% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 24.2% of revenue, for the 2024 fourth quarter

Operating (loss) income of ($10.6) million, which includes a ($12.2) million intangible asset impairment charge and ($1.2) million of one-time costs, compared to $1.5 million for the 2024 fourth quarter

GAAP EPS of ($0.45), which includes ($0.57) for the intangible asset impairment charge net of the related tax benefits, compared to $0.01 for the 2024 fourth quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million compared to $3.9 million for the 2024 fourth quarter

Backlog of $110.2 million exiting 2025 compared to $90.3 million exiting the third quarter

“During the fourth quarter we took a number of decisive actions to remove structural and manufacturing inefficiencies from our global operations. For example, we commenced the realignment of our four thionyl chloride/oil & gas operations into one business within our Battery & Energy Products segment focused on industrial, specialty and telemetry solutions in order to optimize synergies, deepen customer engagement and expand value propositions. We also designed a master brand strategy uniting all acquired sub-brands under the Ultralife brand and aligning sales of the total Ultralife portfolio, and we completed steps to strengthen the operational leadership at our two largest manufacturing facilities. While we were intensely focused on addressing operational improvements during the quarter, strong order flow increased backlog to $110 million at the end of 2025, representing a 22% increase over the third quarter,” said Mike Manna, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As a result, we have entered 2026 from a position of strength, better prepared to efficiently ramp new products into high volume production; execute and continue to replenish our strong backlog; and capitalize on increasing demand for our products and numerous opportunities for large, multi-year programs. In addition, we have greater confidence in our ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth and incremental cash flow in 2026 enabling us to reduce debt, support strategic capital expenditures, continue our investment in new product development and maximize the value of our global brand,” concluded Mr. Manna.

Asset Impairment Charge

In the fourth quarter of 2025 Ultralife decided to undergo a comprehensive rebranding initiative that consolidated all sub-brands under a singular, unified master brand – Ultralife. To this end, the Accutronics, Southwest Electronic Energy, Excell Battery, McDowell Research and AMTI brands will no longer be used. The Electrochem brand will remain in use, but as a product brand on select primary cells. As a result of the rebranding initiative, Ultralife recorded a $12.2 million non-cash charge to reduce the value of the Company’s tradename and trademark intangible assets.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $48.5 million compared to revenue of $43.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.6%. Battery & Energy Products sales increased 15.1% to $45.9 million compared to $39.9 million last year. Organic sales for this segment, excluding the year-over-year timing impact of the Electrochem acquisition which occurred on October 31, 2024, increased 9.5%. The organic growth was primarily driven by a 39.6% increase in medical battery sales, a 20.4% increase in industrial and other commercial market sales and a 1.2% increase in government/defenses sales, partially offset by a 3.6% decrease in oil & gas market sales. Communications Systems sales decreased by 35.2% to $2.6 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to the timing of expected orders. Our total backlog exiting the fourth quarter was $110.2 million compared to $90.3 million reported for the third quarter.

Gross profit was $12.1 million, or 24.9% of revenue, compared to $10.6 million, or 24.2% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products gross margin was 25.1%, compared to 23.4% last year, primarily due to product mix and higher factory cost absorption. Communications Systems gross margin was 19.9% compared to 31.9% last year, primarily due to lower factory volume and product mix.

Operating expenses were $22.7 million, compared to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting the intangible asset impairment charge of $12.2 million, the inclusion of Electrochem for the full 2025 quarter and one-time non-recurring costs of $1.1 million primarily related to the transition of Electrochem to Ultralife systems and litigation expenses incurred for our cyber insurance claim. Excluding the impairment charge, operating expenses were 21.6% of revenue compared to 20.8% of revenue for the year-earlier period.

Operating (loss) income was ($10.6) million compared to $1.5 million last year, driven by the intangible asset impairment charge and the 35.2% decline in Communications Systems sales.

Other income (expense) was $0.4 million primarily comprised of interest expense from the financing of our Electrochem acquisition more than offset by our expected $1.4 million refundable tax credit for certain qualifying battery cells and packs we manufacture under the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, established by the Inflation Reduction Act and running through 2032. This compares to ($1.0) million for the year-earlier period primarily reflecting the acquisition financing.

Net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation was ($7.4) million or ($0.45) per basic and diluted share on a GAAP basis which includes ($9.4) million for the intangible asset impairment charge net of the related tax benefit or ($0.57) per share, compared to $0.2 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense and one-time acquisition and other non-recurring costs and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or 11.7% of sales, compared to $3.9 million, or 8.9% of sales, for the year-earlier period. On a trailing twelve-month basis, adjusted EBITDA was $17.3 million or 9.0% of sales.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current Assets: Cash $9,345 $6,854 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 33,948 29,370 Inventories, Net 54,008 51,363 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 8,500 9,573 Total Current Assets 105,801 97,160 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 40,397 40,485 Goodwill 45,376 45,006 Other Intangible Assets, Net 10,933 24,557 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 10,494 8,413 Other Non-Current Assets 3,911 4,830



Total Assets $216,912 $220,451 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $17,423 $14,160 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 4,125 2,750 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 2,754 2,911 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 13,031 9,470 Total Current Liabilities 37,333 29,291 Long-Term Debt, Net 45,526 51,502 Deferred Income Taxes 1,000 1,443 Other Non-Current Liabilities 2,919 4,028 Total Liabilities 86,778 86,264 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,109 2,107 Capital in Excess of Par Value 192,859 191,828 Accumulated Deficit (40,340) (34,442) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,141) (4,006) Treasury Stock (21,492) (21,492) Total Ultralife Corporation Equity 129,995 133,995 Non-Controlling Interest 139 192 Total Shareholders’ Equity 130,134 134,187 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $216,912 $220,451

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December

31, December 31, December

31, December

31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $45,908 $39,880 $178,042 $144,081 Communications Systems 2,573 3,972 13,117 20,375 Total Revenues 48,481 43,852 191,159 164,456 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 34,363 30,549 135,402

107,764 Communications Systems 2,062 2,704 9,736 14,378 Total Cost of Products Sold 36,425 33,253 145,138 122,142 Gross Profit 12,056 10,599 46,021 42,314 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 2,821 2,415 10,398 8,268 Selling, General and Administrative 7,660

6,710 29,344 24,081 Intangible Asset Impairment 12,181 - 12,181 - Total Operating Expenses 22,662 9,125 51,923 32,349 Operating (Loss) Income (10,606) 1,474 (5,902) 9,965 Other Income (Expense) 400 (979) (2,496) (1,664) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (10,206) 495 (8,398) 8,301 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (2,753) 262 (2,447) 1,892 Net (Loss) Income (7,453) 233 (5,951) 6,409 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (31) 39 (53) 97 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($7,422)

$194 ($5,898) $6,312 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Basic ($.45) $.01 ($.35) $.38 Net (Loss) Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife

Common Shareholders – Diluted ($.45) $.01 ($.35) $.38 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 16,654 16,629 16,642 16,555 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,654 16,762 16,642 16,767



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. We define adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation ($7,422) $194 ($5,898) $6,312 Adjustments: Interest Expense, Net 937 829 3,953 1,940 Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (2,753) 262 (2,447) 1,892 Depreciation Expense 1,015 831 3,981 3,125 Amortization Expense 292 348 1,518 1,032 Impairment of Intangible Assets 12,181 - 12,181 - Stock-Based Compensation Expense 237 208 935 698 Severance and Other Costs for Plant Closures - - 641 - Acquisition and Other Non-Recurring Costs 1,188 1,111 2,300 1,361 Non-Cash Purchase Accounting Adjustment - 120 120 120 Adjusted EBITDA $5,675 $3,903 $17,284 $16,480



