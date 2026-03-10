ABOOT STUDIOS LAUNCHES VIRTUAL DANCE SPACE TO BRING CONNECTION, CREATIVITY AND FREEDOM TO HOSPITALIZED CHILDREN

Ontario, Canada, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New immersive platform developed with Brock University and Be Earth Foundation highlights North Bay’s growing role in next-generation storytelling and XR innovation.

A new generation of immersive storytelling is emerging from Northern Ontario.

When a child faces months — sometimes years — inside a hospital room, their world can shrink to four walls and a window. Aboot Studios is working to expand that world again.

The Canadian immersive media company has launched development of Virtual Dance Space (VDS), an accessibility-first digital platform designed specifically for children in long-term care. Built in partnership with Be Earth Foundation and developed in collaboration with Brock University, the initiative aims to restore something illness often takes away: freedom, play and meaningful connection. “At Aboot, we don’t just build technology — we build experiences that matter,” said Greg Bowman, co-founder of Aboot Studios and founder of Be Earth Foundation. “For children who can’t step outside, we’re creating a world where they can move, dance and explore without limitation.”

Designed for young patients aged eight to 15, the Virtual Dance Space is far more than a game. It is an inclusive immersive environment where children can design avatars that reflect who they are — from cultural expression and personal style to mobility aids and accessibility needs — and step into interactive adventures powered by music, storytelling and creativity.

Unlike traditional gaming platforms, VDS is being developed with accessibility-first architecture at its core. Customizable mobility features, inclusive design principles and spatial audio experiences ensure that children of varying physical abilities can participate fully and confidently.

Here, they can dance without limitation. They can explore without barriers. They can connect with others who understand their journey.

Co-founder Jason P. Rothberg says the vision behind VDS is deeply human, but strategically forward-looking.

“Hospital stays can be isolating and frightening, especially for children,” said Rothberg. “Virtual Dance Space is about restoring a sense of freedom and identity. It gives young patients a place where imagination and movement aren’t defined by a diagnosis.

To help bring the world to life, Aboot Studios has partnered with Brock University, where students across Game Design, Interactive Arts and Digital Media, Computer Science, Arts Leadership and Business are contributing to development. Under Aboot’s creative direction, students are designing avatars, environments, animations and interactive systems — gaining real-world experience while helping build a platform with global potential.

The long-term vision for the Virtual Dance Space includes partnerships with hospitals and pediatric care facilities across Canada and internationally, positioning VDS as a scalable model for immersive connection in care environments.

Virtual Dance Space is part of a broader slate of animation and immersive storytelling projects currently underway at Aboot Studios. Aboot Studios is a Canadian immersive media company focused on animation, XR innovation, AI and socially driven digital platforms. Founded in North Bay, Ontario, the studio develops experiences that blend storytelling, technology and human connection — building worlds designed not just to entertain audiences, but to make a difference.

