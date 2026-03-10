Frame Grabber Market Size to Hit USD 3.09 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frame Grabber Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Frame Grabber Market Size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2035.”

Growing Demand for Automated Inspection and Quality Control to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Frame grabbers are essential to automation because they process and digitize high-speed visual data for analysis in automation-driven businesses. In the era of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, manufacturers are using machine vision to ensure high throughput, few faults, and constant product quality. They rely on frame grabbers, which offer precise visual data for fault identification and automated decision-making. One of the main reasons frame grabbers are used in contemporary quality control ecosystems is their scalability in industrial automation, which enables their integration to small-scale systems and enterprise-scale deployments.

Frame Grabber Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.45 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.87% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Web Inspection, Transportation Safety and maintenance, Scientific, Factory Automation, Industrial Camera Manufacturer, Security)

• By End-User (OEMs, Manufacturers, System Integrators)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Factory Automation segment had the largest Frame Grabber market share of approximately 33.07% in 2025, owing to its significant contribution in various mission-critical applications, such as real-time defect detection globally. Factory Automation is predicted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.01% during the forecast period, over 2026-2035, powered by adoption of Industry 4.0 and AI-enabled machine vision.

By End-User

Manufacturers dominated the Frame Grabber Market in 2025, contributing to 42.5% of the total revenue, as visual inspection systems are being deployed in high volumes in the production line. System Integrators is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.71% over 2026-2035 as frame grabbers play a key role in a wide range of tasks from logistics and security to medical imaging globally.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for largest revenue share of 32.5% in the Frame Grabber Market, due to the early adoption of advanced technologies, presence of machine vision providers and matured automation infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.86% over 2026-2035, fueled by rapid industrialization and expanding electronics production. Countries including China, South Korea, and India are heavily investing in smart factories and automation.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Zebra Technologies introduced the GevIQ smart NIC frame grabber, enabling GigE Vision acquisition at up to 25 Gb/s per port. This solution offloads packet processing from the CPU, supports 32-camera configurations, and offers standard SFP28 connectors, making high-bandwidth multi-camera setups more flexible and efficient.

In October 2024, Pleora showcased its Thunderbolt external frame grabber at Vision 2024. This device converts GigE Vision cameras to PCIe via Thunderbolt/USB‑C, delivering up to 22.5 Gbps, lowering CPU load, and enabling compact, embedded host systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Frame Grabber Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption of high-speed and multi-channel frame grabbers across industrial and scientific imaging applications along with their integration with advanced machine vision cameras and imaging systems.

– helps you understand the adoption of high-speed and multi-channel frame grabbers across industrial and scientific imaging applications along with their integration with advanced machine vision cameras and imaging systems. APPLICATION DEMAND METRICS – helps you analyze the share of frame grabber demand generated from factory automation, transportation safety and maintenance, web inspection, and scientific imaging applications.

– helps you analyze the share of frame grabber demand generated from factory automation, transportation safety and maintenance, web inspection, and scientific imaging applications. SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you identify the integration rate of frame grabbers within industrial camera manufacturer solutions, third-party imaging systems, and automation platforms used across industrial vision environments.

– helps you identify the integration rate of frame grabbers within industrial camera manufacturer solutions, third-party imaging systems, and automation platforms used across industrial vision environments. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you evaluate market performance through revenue growth trends, supplier production capacity, and average selling price variations across frame grabbers based on performance class and application requirements.

– helps you evaluate market performance through revenue growth trends, supplier production capacity, and average selling price variations across frame grabbers based on performance class and application requirements. END-USER DEPLOYMENT PATTERNS – helps you assess adoption trends across OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators along with the increasing deployment of frame grabbers through integrated machine vision solutions.

– helps you assess adoption trends across OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators along with the increasing deployment of frame grabbers through integrated machine vision solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading frame grabber suppliers based on their application-specific solutions, market share across industrial vision segments, and partnerships with camera and automation platform providers.

