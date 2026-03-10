Little Lunches Launches AI Dietitian Platform to Deliver Personalized Nutrition Guidance to 500,000+ Families

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Lunches, the personalized meal planning platform trusted by more than 500,000 families worldwide, today announced the launch of its AI Dietitian Assistant — a secure, multilingual platform designed to extend expert-led nutrition guidance to families instantly and at scale.

The AI Dietitian Assistant transforms the clinical expertise of Little Lunches’ certified dietitians, pediatricians, and feeding therapists into a real-time, conversational experience. Parents can receive personalized, age-specific feeding guidance tailored to dietary needs, allergies, developmental milestones, and family preferences — in both English and Spanish.

“We believe AI should amplify human expertise, not replace it,” said Jessica Facussé, Co-Founder of Little Lunches. “Our AI Dietitian reflects the voice, standards, and care of our clinical team, giving families instant access to trusted nutrition guidance while preserving the integrity that defines Little Lunches.”

Built on Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

To ensure scalability, performance, and data security, Little Lunches developed the AI Dietitian platform in collaboration with AWS partner GoML, leveraging advanced agentic AI frameworks and secure vector-based architecture.

The system is designed with strict guardrails and a privacy-first foundation. User interactions are processed using anonymization and data protection measures, and proprietary nutrition content remains secured within a structured metadata layer to support responsible AI deployment aligned with Little Lunches’ clinical standards.

From Static Content to Dynamic Personalization

Unlike generic AI chat tools, the Little Lunches AI Dietitian is grounded in the company’s proprietary recipe database, structured feeding guidance, and age-based meal planning frameworks.

The assistant supports families navigating:

Picky eating

Introducing solids

Food allergies

Balanced meal planning

Baby-led weaning

Toddler nutrition transitions

The launch represents the next phase in Little Lunches’ broader AI-driven personalization strategy, which includes dynamic meal plan adaptation, intelligent ingredient optimization, and structured feeding progression tailored to each family.

Scaling Expert Guidance for the Modern Family

As families increasingly seek instant, reliable answers to complex nutrition questions, the AI Dietitian Assistant expands access to evidence-based feeding support without sacrificing quality.

By combining clinical expertise with advanced AI infrastructure, Little Lunches is redefining how families engage with personalized nutrition guidance — making expert support accessible anytime, anywhere.

The AI Dietitian Assistant is now live at chat.littlelunches.com.

About Little Lunches

Little Lunches is a personalized meal planning and nutrition platform trusted by more than 500,000 families worldwide. Developed by certified dietitians, pediatricians, and feeding therapists, the platform provides age-specific meal plans, curated recipes, and expert feeding guidance for babies, toddlers, kids, and families.

Through its AI-powered Dietitian Assistant and structured personalization engine, Little Lunches combines clinical expertise with advanced technology to deliver secure, multilingual nutrition support at scale. The company has been recognized as an App Store “App of the Day” and continues to expand its AI-driven roadmap to redefine how families access trusted feeding guidance.