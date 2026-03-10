Denodo Platform 9.4 Accelerates Path to Successful Agentic AI Production

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo, a leader in data management and AI, announced the availability of Denodo Platform 9.4 , reinforcing its position as the trusted data foundation for agentic and generative AI , built with logical data management capabilities to simplify and accelerate data access. As organizations move beyond AI pilots and proofs of concept, Denodo Platform 9.4 enables AI systems, applications, and users to reliably access live data, understand business context, and operate with strong performance within clear governance boundaries.

AI innovation is accelerating, but success increasingly depends on the data layer beneath it. Without unified access to live, trusted data, shared semantics, and consistent governance, AI initiatives struggle to scale and deliver significant business value. Denodo Platform 9.4 addresses this challenge by advancing the platform across three critical audiences — data teams, AI teams, and business users — each with capabilities designed to help organizations operationalize AI with confidence.

“As organizations move from AI pilots to production deployments, success increasingly depends on the intelligence and governance of the underlying data infrastructure,” said Stewart Bond, research vice president, Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. “Denodo Platform 9.4 reflects this shift by strengthening how enterprises unify structured and unstructured data access, embed governance into AI interactions, empower business users, and deliver consistent semantics across distributed environments. These capabilities are essential for building trusted, production-ready AI systems that can scale with operational demands.”

For AI Teams: Deliver Trusted AI with Unified, Governed Access to Structured and Unstructured Data

For AI and advanced analytics teams, Denodo Platform 9.4 expands how AI connects to enterprise data. The platform now enables secure integration with vector databases, enabling organizations to unify structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data — including documents, text embeddings, images, and other content — through a single logical data access layer.

In parallel, Denodo Platform 9.4 embeds support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) directly into the platform, making governed data access a shared enterprise-wide service rather than a feature that needs to be implemented agent-by-agent. Any MCP-compatible AI agent or client can securely discover and query live enterprise data using approved semantics and policies, while governance teams retain full visibility and control.

These new capabilities provide AI teams with a consistent, production-ready way to ground agents and models with trusted, real-time enterprise data — without sacrificing security, compliance, or flexibility as AI initiatives scale.

For Data Teams: Faster Time-to-Insight and Accelerated ROI for the Lakehouse

For data engineering and platform teams, Denodo Platform 9.4 introduces Lakehouse Accelerator, the next evolution of Denodo’s embedded MPP capabilities. By embedding the open-source Velox execution engine, Lakehouse Accelerator delivers up to 4x faster query performance, improved CPU and memory efficiency, and better scalability for advanced analytics and AI workloads.

These enhancements enable data teams to support more users and more concurrent workloads, including AI workloads, while reducing infrastructure costs and operational overhead. More importantly, they help organizations extract greater value from existing lakehouse investments — accelerating time-to-insight and successful AI initiatives without forcing data movement, re-engineering, or disruption to existing architectures.

For Business Users: Conversational Interaction with Trusted Enterprise Data

For CEOs and other business users, Denodo Platform 9.4 delivers a more intuitive way to interact with data through a conversational, agentic AI experience embedded within the Denodo Data Marketplace. The Data Marketplace is business users’ single point of access across all enterprise data, via an e-commerce like experience designed for all users regardless of technical skill level. With 9.4, users can ask questions and explore enterprise-wide data using natural, multi-turn conversations with a reasoning agent, without needing to understand underlying schemas, tools, or technical details. This conversational experience also provides greater transparency into how questions are interpreted and answered, dynamically explaining steps and prompting for user input when intent or context is unclear.

By embedding conversational access directly into the Marketplace, Denodo democratizes data access while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. This guided, interactive approach reduces ambiguity and improves trust in results, giving business users faster answers and clearer insight, while data and platform teams remain confident that every interaction is grounded in trusted data products, shared business context, and consistent policies.

From AI Potential to AI in Production

“Organizations are increasingly focused on turning AI ambition into real, operational outcomes,” said Alberto Pan, Chief Technology Officer at Denodo. “Denodo Platform 9.4 is designed to support that shift by strengthening the data foundation across data teams, AI teams, and business users alike. By combining performance, governance, and intuitive access to live data, we help customers move from AI experimentation to trusted, production-ready AI that can truly differentiate the business.”

