925SilverJewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Announces New Sterling Silver Collections Amid Rising Global Silver Prices

SAMUT PRAKAN, THAILAND, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 925SilverJewelry by Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of two new sterling silver jewelry collections designed to support retailers and brands navigating through rising precious metal prices and evolving consumer preferences. The collections will be available for wholesale purchase starting March 9, 2026.



Silver prices are projected to stabilize near $80 per ounce in 2026, with long term demand from technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing sectors expected to push prices higher. As gold prices continue to rise, many jewelry buyers and brands are turning to sterling silver as a more accessible alternative.

Regulatory changes are also helping reduce sourcing costs. Import taxes introduced during the Trump administration that reached 19% have now been reduced to 10%, easing cost pressures for retailers and distributors.

According to company leadership, the growing gap between gold and silver prices is influencing purchasing behavior across the jewelry sector. Daniel Tramer, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Manufacturing, noted that rising gold prices are gradually shifting consumer interest toward silver, which is increasingly viewed as a valuable and giftable accessory within contemporary fashion.

Recognizing the challenges faced by both businesses and end consumers, the company’s design and research team, led by Dana Makmal, developed the new collections based on established best-selling styles . The approach allows retailers to test new designs while reducing uncertainty around product performance.

The first release introduces Outline Chain Necklaces inspired by spring season jewelry for teens, built around simple silhouettes and minimal forms that remain relevant long after seasonal trends fade. The designs focus on subtle detail and versatility, allowing brands to present pieces that feel fresh today while remaining timeless on the retail shelf.

The second collection expands into a full range of two tone designs crafted from sterling silver with 14K gold plating and clear brilliant cut AAAA cubic zirconia stones. The line includes ear studs, ear hoops, and rings created for stacking combinations that invite experimentation. Instead of a single finished look, the designs encourage wearers to layer, mix, and build their own combinations, reflecting the growing shift toward jewelry that allows personal expression.

This approach aligns with a broader trend among younger buyers who increasingly look for pieces that can adapt to different outfits, occasions, and styles rather than serving as a single statement item.

Both collections were created to help brands maintain competitive pricing while preserving healthy retail margins. The designs target women and children between the ages of five and thirty and feature minimalistic styling adaptable to a wide range of brand identities.

All pieces are designed, researched, and produced in house under regulations governed by RJC, SEDEX, and amfori standards. Each piece of jewelry complies with REACH and ASTM requirements to ensure safety and quality for global distribution.