Kymera Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of KT-621 Phase 1b Data at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that data from its KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with atopic dermatitis will be presented in a late-breaking oral session at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2026 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held March 27-31, 2026, in Denver, CO. Kymera will also host a booth (#3551) in the congress exhibit hall.

“We are honored to have our KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b data selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at AAD,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “We look forward to engaging with the dermatology community at this important forum and sharing our work to develop novel oral medicines for patients living with chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases.”

AAD 2026 Late-Breaking Presentation Details

Abstract Title : Clinical Activity and Safety of KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 1b Trial Results

: Clinical Activity and Safety of KT-621, an Oral STAT6 Degrader, in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 1b Trial Results Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Session 1

Late-Breaking Research: Session 1 Session Type: Oral Presentation

Oral Presentation Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 9:24 AM MT

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 9:24 AM MT Location: Bellco Theatre





A copy of the presentation will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website after the session.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once-daily oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently being evaluated in parallel Phase 2b clinical trials in atopic dermatitis (BROADEN2) and asthma (BREADTH). By selectively targeting STAT6 for degradation, KT-621 has the potential to provide a novel oral approach for patients living with Type 2 inflammatory diseases, which affect more than 140 million people worldwide.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of our clinical and preclinical pipeline, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 1 trials of KT-621, are not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future or ongoing clinical trials of the same product candidate, uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300

Media Contact:

Matthew Henson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

mhenson@kymeratx.com

857-285-5300