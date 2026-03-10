Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic survey over the Stone Island target area within its Moonlite Project in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, and a drilling update regarding the ongoing exploration program at the Company’s Coyote Target.

The VTEM survey, conducted by Geotech Ltd., consisted of two grids positioned south of the Coyote Corridor on the Moonlite Project. It was designed to further refine conductive structural corridors, identify potential alteration anomalies, and generate additional high-priority drill targets to complement the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the primary Coyote Target.

This adds a foundational geophysical dataset for the largely underexplored Stone Island area, helping advance Stallion's systematic exploration strategy in the region.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium Corp., said “We’re thrilled to have wrapped up the VTEM Plus survey over Stone Island and to see our diamond drilling advancing at the Coyote Target; this is a pivotal moment in unlocking the true potential of the Moonlite Project. By extending our geophysical coverage south and southwest of the Coyote corridor, we’re gaining critical new insights into the broader structural system and pinpointing even more high-priority drill targets. Coyote remains one of the most compelling basement-hosted uranium opportunities I’ve encountered in the Athabasca Basin, and with these datasets stacking up, we’re positioning Stallion for what could be a game-changing discovery in the world’s highest grade uranium district.”

Highlights:

VTEM Plus survey completed over the Stone Island Target on the Moonlite Project, located south of the Coyote Target

Two survey grids totaling 676 line-kilometres flown, consisting of 578 km on the northern grid and 98 km on the southern grid

Survey flown at 200-metre line spacing, providing high-resolution coverage designed to map conductive graphitic basement structures associated with unconformity-related uranium deposits

Data currently undergoing processing and interpretation to identify conductive corridors, structural complexity, and potential drill targets

Maiden drill program underway at the Coyote Target, with two diamond drill rigs currently operating as the Company advances testing of the large basement-hosted target

Drilling progressing, with the program systematically evaluating high-priority geophysical and structural targets identified through recent exploration

Challenging drilling conditions have been encountered where all current drill holes have intersected massive alteration and significant structural influence from the underlying reginal fault system

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, added, “The VTEM Plus system provides exceptional depth penetration and resolution, allowing us to better define conductive graphitic structures that are commonly associated with major uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Integrating these new airborne EM results with our gravity data, structural interpretation, and ongoing drilling at Coyote will help refine our understanding of the broader mineralized corridor and support the development of additional high-priority drill targets across the Moonlite Project.”

Figure 1 : VTEM Plus Survey Location showing Flight Lines

About the VTEM Plus Survey:

Concluding February 19, 2026, Geotech Ltd. carried out a helicopter-borne geophysical survey at the request of Stallion Uranium Corp. The survey totaled approximately 676 line-kilometres across two blocks over the Stone Island Target on the Moonlite property.

The VTEM Plus (Versatile Time Domain Electro Magnetic) system is the most innovative and successful airborne electromagnetic system to be introduced in more than 30 years. The proprietary receiver design using the advantages of modern digital electronics and signal processing delivers exceptionally low-noise levels. Coupled with a high dipole moment transmitter, the result is unparalleled resolution and depth of investigation in precision electromagnetic measurements.

Key features include:

Superior Exploration Depth - over 800 metres in certain environments

Low Base Frequency (30 Hz) for penetration through conductive cover

High Spatial Resolution - 2 to 3 metres

Improved Interpretability due to Receiver-Transmitter symmetry

Ability to identify drill targets directly from airborne results

Excellent resistivity discrimination and detection of weak anomalies

The system was designed to be field configurable to best suit a large variety of different geophysical requirements from deep penetration to optimizing the discrimination within a narrow range of resistivity values.

The system is easily transportable. It can be disassembled for packaging in relatively small units for shipping to surveys around the world. In the event of damage to the EM bird in-flight or while being transported between survey sites, the unique design allows the easy replacement of any part of the system in the field. The transmitter loop can be assembled or disassembled in 6-8 hours.

Coyote Drilling Update:

The Company reports that its maiden drill program at the flagship Coyote Target on the Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin is actively progressing, with two diamond drill rigs currently operating on site.

The Company is currently advancing drilling on the second and third holes as it systematically tests the large, high-priority basement-hosted target identified through extensive geophysical surveying and geological modeling completed over the past year.

Initial program progress has been influenced by several operational factors typical of early-stage exploration in remote northern environments.

Unseasonably warm winter conditions in northern Saskatchewan have created intermittent ground stability challenges affecting access and drill pad preparation. In addition, as this area represents a first-pass drill test, crews have encountered rugged and variable terrain requiring additional site preparation and equipment adjustments.

Elevated exploration activity across the Athabasca Basin, driven by strengthening uranium market fundamentals, has also resulted in increased demand for drilling and logistical services across the region.

Despite these challenges, drilling contractor Base Drilling Ltd. has adapted effectively and continues advancing the program toward priority structural and geophysical targets that define the Coyote corridor. The program represents the first systematic drill testing of this large structural system, interpreted from integrated gravity and electromagnetic datasets, along with information gained from the ongoing drill program. The Company remains committed to a multi-season drill program designed to evaluate the scale and potential of this target.

Drilling is expected to continue through 2026 with only a brief operational pause anticipated during the spring breakup period to allow for site repositioning and logistical planning. Following this short transition period, drilling activities are expected to resume and continue through the summer, fall, and winter exploration seasons as the Company advances its exploration strategy on the Moonlite Project.

Management is confident in the Coyote Target’s potential, further supported by the recently completed geophysical surveys and looks forward to delivering regular updates as the program progresses.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

