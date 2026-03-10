Aalberts reports the progress of its share buyback programme 02 – 06 March 2026

Utrecht, 10 March 2026

Aalberts today reports that it has repurchased 166,300 of its own shares in the period from 02 March 2026, up and including 06 March 2026, for an amount of EUR 5,602,990.88, so at an average share price of EUR 33.69.

This is part of the share buyback programme as announced on 26 February 2026, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 27 February 2026 and will be completed no later than 9 October 2026. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

Up to and including 06 March 2026, a cumulative total of 197,900 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 6,717,019.74.

Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.



The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 10, 2025. The programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.



Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.

