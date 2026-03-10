Kelli Christina Announces Pre-Order Campaign for In Good Faith: A Whistleblower’s War Against a Broken System

DALLAS, TEXAS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and entrepreneur Kelli Christina announced the launch of the pre-order campaign for her upcoming book, In Good Faith: A Whistleblower’s War Against a Broken System, now available for advance purchase through Barnes & Noble ahead of its official publication date on July 7, 2026.

The book, published in partnership with Morgan James Publishing, presents a non-fiction narrative that explores issues of workplace misconduct, legal battles, and personal resilience. Through the story of fictional heroine Katheryn, the book examines allegations of harassment, fraud, and questionable hiring practices within the medical staffing industry.

Readers who pre-order the paperback edition through Barnes & Noble will receive a special early bird offer. Each copy includes a Buy One Get One promotion displayed on a sticker inside the front pages of the book. The sticker provides instructions on how readers can claim a complimentary ebook version after purchase.

The author said the project aims to raise awareness about workplace ethics and personal perseverance while encouraging readers to consider the broader impact of accountability in professional environments.

Kelli Christina is a best-selling author and the founder and CEO of KDC-Making A Difference, LLC, based in Dallas, Texas. The organization works to support community initiatives and charitable causes through publishing, advocacy, and public outreach.

A portion of the proceeds from book sales will help support the nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity, which works to provide affordable housing opportunities in communities across the United States and internationally. The charitable partnership is highlighted in the opening pages of every copy of In Good Faith.

In addition to promoting the upcoming release, Christina is also inviting media outlets, literary reviewers, and potential partners to participate in coverage and discussion surrounding the book’s themes. The author is currently seeking book endorsements, editorial reviews, and sponsorship relationships related to the launch and future speaking engagements.

