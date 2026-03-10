Vireo Growth Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 17, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, before the market opens.

Vireo Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 9471311.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/171708452.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a pioneering medical cannabis company. Vireo is building a disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. This strategy drives our intense local market focus while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio. We are committed to hiring industry leaders and deploying capital and talent where we believe it will drive the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

