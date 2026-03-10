Nearly 2 in 3 Americans Left Super Bowl LX Curious About Spanish or Latin Culture, New Superprof Survey Finds

PARIS, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Bowl LX delivered more than a football game. According to a new national survey from Superprof , the world's largest tutoring network, Bad Bunny's halftime performance sparked measurable and lasting curiosity about Latin culture and the Spanish language among U.S. viewers - with 70% of respondents saying the event felt more like a cultural moment, not just entertainment. The survey of U.S. tutors explores how the performance shaped cultural awareness, learning intent, and perceptions of multilingualism across generations, even weeks after the game.

The cultural footprint of the event was significant:

75% of respondents said the halftime show made Latin culture feel more central to mainstream entertainment .

. 32% described the performance as "long overdue and reflective of American culture," while 23% found it surprising.

while 23% found it surprising. Nearly 60% reported a meaningful shift in how they view multilingualism in the U.S., with 27% saying it made multilingualism feel more mainstream and 31% saying it made them more aware of its presence.



"The Super Bowl has always been a stage for big moments, but this data shows it can also enable cultural exposure at scale and affect people's learning choices," said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. "That shift in perception is meaningful, and it points to something we're seeing more broadly: multilingualism is becoming part of how Americans see themselves. It's feeling relevant, and moments like this one are a big part of why."

The data captures how curiosity translated into action:

29% say Bad Bunny's performance remains the most memorable aspect of Super Bowl LX weeks later , compared to just 14% who say the same about the game itself.

, compared to just 14% who say the same about the game itself. 65% of viewers said the halftime show sparked curiosity about Latin culture or Spanish.

43% acted on that curiosity, by translating lyrics, looking up artists, searching for cultural context, or considering Spanish lessons.



One Superprof tutor shared that the halftime show made them want to learn more about the artist's background and the cultural influences behind the music. "Halftime shows blend entertainment with identity and representation, and moments like this remind us how artistic performances can spark a genuine desire to understand the world differently."

The findings are based on a nationwide survey of 743 U.S.-based tutors conducted in February 2026.

