Port Administration of American Samoa and ATLAS Space Operations Finalize Agreement for New Satellite Ground Station

TAFUNA, American Samoa, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Port Administration of American Samoa has agreed to host advanced satellite tracking antenna systems for Michigan-based ATLAS Space Operations. The new antenna systems will be located at the Port Administration’s airport facility in Tafuna, establishing American Samoa as a critical hub for satellite ground-station services in the South Pacific.

This strategic expansion enables ATLAS to provide critical telemetry, tracking, and data-collection services to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other commercial and government customers such as the US Military. By integrating American Samoa into its global antenna network, ATLAS enhances its satellite coverage between its existing sites in Hawaii, Guam, New Zealand, and Australia. The antenna build is aligned with the Airport Master Plan, with lease proceeds directly supporting the Government of American Samoa in funding future airport infrastructure improvements.

Construction on the antenna foundation and data facility upgrades commenced on March 2, 2026. The partnership also provides a boost to local industry, as the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) will contribute essential fiber-optic data services to the project.

“Working with the American Samoa Government to install this 3.7-meter S/X-Band antenna adds a significant enhancement to the ATLAS Enterprise Network,” said Stephen Jackson, Chief Engineer of ATLAS Space Operations. “This location is highly strategic, allowing us to better serve remote sensing customers who require near real-time satellite data. The Government of American Samoa has been an exceptionally helpful partner in this effort.”

About ATLAS Space Operations:

ATLAS Space Operations® is the leading provider of Ground Software as a Service™ in the space communications industry. ATLAS’ revolutionary Freedom® software has been recognized by industry-leading publications and organizations such as Via Satellite and CIO Review. Additionally, Aerospace & Defense Review named ATLAS the Space Tech Company of the Year (2024) and acknowledged ATLAS as one of the Top Satellite Solutions Providers (2024, 2023). Lastly, ATLAS was highlighted in the CIO Review: Telecom Edition as Company of the Year (2023), as well as one of the 10 Most Promising Technologies. ATLAS combines the Freedom Software Platform and its federated global antenna network to achieve its mission of securing space access anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit atlasspace.com .

