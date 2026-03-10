Infergen (Amgen) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infergen Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Infergen Market Global Report 2026" equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with key insights essential for navigating the thriving infergen market. This comprehensive analysis addresses market trends, growth projections, and strategic opportunities, providing a roadmap for the next decade.

The infergen market is experiencing a transformation driven by shifts in treatment paradigms and evolving healthcare demands. In the historic period, the market's growth was fueled by a high prevalence of hepatitis C, reliance on hospital-based antiviral treatments, and clinical familiarity with interferon therapies. However, as we look ahead, the market is poised to benefit from a strategic pivot towards direct-acting antivirals and enhanced hepatitis screening programs.

The increasing prevalence of chronic hepatitis C is one of the key drivers propelling the infergen market forward. Rising rates of injection drug use and limited access to prevention services have contributed to a surge in hepatitis C cases, underscoring the importance of treatments like Infergen. As a pegylated version of interferon alfacon-1, Infergen helps manage chronic hepatitis C by boosting the immune system, thereby improving liver function and reducing viral load. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control data highlights 28,622 hepatitis C cases across 29 EU/EEA countries in 2023, exemplifying the growing burden and subsequent demand for effective treatments.

Personalized medicine also plays a critical role in expanding the infergen market. By tailoring treatments to individual genetic and lifestyle factors, personalized approaches aim to enhance efficacy while minimizing side effects. Infergen is increasingly being adapted for personalized treatment regimens, accounting for factors such as viral load and patient genotype. The rise in U.S. FDA-approved personalized treatments-from six in 2022 to sixteen in 2023-indicates a robust growth in this area, further contributing to the market's development.

The global expansion of healthcare infrastructure provides crucial support for infergen's market trajectory. Advances in healthcare infrastructure deliver the necessary facilities, resources, and expertise to optimize infergen administration and patient outcomes. Notably, the UK's healthcare spending reached approximately $414 billion in 2024, demonstrating significant investment that bodes well for the future growth of the infergen market.

Regionally, North America led the infergen market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This growth is pivotal as tariffs impact manufacturing costs related to recombinant protein inputs and sterile packaging, particularly affecting North American and European segments.

The infergen market research provides comprehensive insights into market share, trends, and opportunities, offering an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future outlook. As interferon alfacon-1 remains integral for chronic hepatitis C treatment across diverse demographics, including pediatric and adult patients, the market's value continues to evolve, supported by advances in biotechnology and healthcare infrastructure.

Major Trends

Declining Use of Interferon Based Therapies

Selective Use in Treatment Resistant Patients

Combination Therapy Optimization

Focus on Viral Load Suppression

Monitoring of Long Term Liver Outcomes

