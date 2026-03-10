Infasurf (ONY Biotech) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infasurf Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate and capitalize on the burgeoning growth of the infasurf market. This report provides comprehensive insights into the trends poised to shape the sector over the next decade, empowering stakeholders with actionable intelligence.

The Infasurf market has experienced continuous growth, driven by increased cases of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome and the proven effectiveness of surfactant replacement therapies. The expansion of NICU facilities and increased survival rates of premature infants have prompted hospitals to adopt surfactant therapy, further propelling market growth.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued expansion due to rising global preterm births, increased neonatal healthcare spending, enhanced access to NICU care, and advances in surfactant formulations. Key trends include a shift towards natural lung surfactants, rising preterm birth rates, and improvements in neonatal intensive care protocols. Additionally, early intervention for respiratory distress and standardization of surfactant therapy are taking center stage.

The rising prevalence of premature births greatly impacts the Infasurf market. Premature birth significantly contributes to the need for treatments addressing associated health complications such as respiratory issues and developmental delays. Contributing factors include rising maternal age, multiple pregnancies due to assisted reproductive technologies, and chronic health conditions during pregnancy, all of which increase the demand for Infasurf. In 2024, a University of Bristol report highlighted that 1 in 13 births in the UK are now preterm, correlating with a surge in Infasurf market demand.

Surging healthcare spending is another vital determinant of Infasurf's market expansion. This increase is largely due to an aging population, technological advancements, and rising chronic disease prevalence, necessitating broader healthcare services. Infasurf, by reducing the financial burdens of extended hospital stays and intricate respiratory interventions, enhances cost-efficiency in neonatal care. In 2023, healthcare spending in the UK rose by 5.6% from the previous year, underscoring the influence of increasing healthcare funding on market growth.

Awareness of infant respiratory disorders is also fueling market growth, with conditions often affecting newborns' lung function due to underdevelopment or birth complications. These disorders are linked to rising premature birth rates and improvements in detection and treatment. Enhanced knowledge about these disorders heightens demand for Infasurf, which effectively improves lung function and oxygenation in affected infants. Reports from the CDC in 2024 stated significant annual hospitalizations of young children due to respiratory infections, highlighting the growing market opportunity.

Prominent companies in the Infasurf market include ONY Biotech Inc. Regionally, North America led in market size in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and Africa. Countries covered include the USA, Canada, China, Japan, India, and the UK, among others.

Tariffs on bovine raw materials and processing equipment are impacting market costs, especially in North America and Europe, which rely on imported surfactants. However, these tariffs encourage regional production and strengthen domestic supply chains. The comprehensive Infasurf market research report offers statistical insights, market trends, and opportunities to navigate this landscape effectively.

Infasurf, a natural surfactant, plays a vital role in treating respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, focusing on improving lung function. The product is widely distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies and primarily targets premature infants, with applications extending to other respiratory conditions.

Report Scope:

Patient Demographics: Premature Infants, Full-Term Infants, Age Groups

Distribution Channels: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Pharmacies

Applications: Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Other Respiratory Conditions

Countries Included: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

