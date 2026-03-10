Imogam (Sanofi) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Trends, Strategies, & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Imogam Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Imogam market is experiencing robust growth, with numerous factors influencing its trajectory. The historic period saw growth driven by high rabies mortality rates, limited access to vaccines, and reliance on passive immunity products. Public health vaccination programs and emergency care contributed significantly to this growth.

Imogam is a human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) product critical for post-exposure prophylaxis, providing passive immunity against rabies. Distributed through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and online outlets, it serves various patient demographics. The market encompasses the sale of Imogam rabies-HT 150 IU/mL vials and injections. The market value is derived from the sale of goods and services within specified geographical regions, focusing on consumption values. With its pivotal role in rabies prevention, the Imogam market is set for continued growth, meeting the needs of a diverse patient population.

Looking ahead, factors such as increasing animal bite incidents, expansion of rabies awareness campaigns, and improved access to immunoglobulins are expected to drive the market further. Government investment in zoonotic control is also a key contributor.

Animal bites have emerged as a primary driver of the Imogam market. The growing pet population and increased human-animal interactions have led to more incidents requiring medical attention. Imogam provides critical post-exposure prophylaxis for rabies in bite victims, bridging the gap until rabies vaccines take effect. Statistics from Dogster in 2024 highlighted a concerning rise in dog bite incidents, further emphasizing the role of Imogam in the market's expansion.

The increase in international travel is another significant factor propelling the Imogam market. As global mobility and tourism rise, travelers face greater exposure to rabies-endemic regions. For instance, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a surge in overseas visitors, indicating a heightened demand for post-exposure prophylaxis, including Imogam. This trend reflects a broader need for protective measures against rabies among travelers.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure is essential for sustaining the Imogam market. Increased healthcare funding drives better cold chain maintenance, ensuring timely and accessible rabies prophylaxis. In 2024, healthcare expenditure in the UK saw significant growth, reflecting the critical infrastructure supporting products like Imogam. Strengthened healthcare systems facilitate the efficient administration of rabies immunoglobulin and vaccines, catering to pediatric, adult, and high-risk groups.

Sanofi SA stands out as a major player in the Imogam market, with North America being the largest region in 2025. The market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more, outlining key countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

Report Scope:

Patient Demographics: Pediatric, Adult, High-Risk

Application: Post-Exposure, Pre-Exposure

Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Includes five-year historical and ten-year forecast data

